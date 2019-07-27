As British American Tobacco Plc (BTI) Share Price Rose, Raymond James Trust Has Upped Its Holding by $389,049; As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Has Raised Stake

Raymond James Trust increased its stake in British American Tobacco Plc (BTI) by 33.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust bought 9,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,233 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, up from 28,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in British American Tobacco Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.28. About 2.40 million shares traded or 45.42% up from the average. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 27.12% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.55% the S&P500.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc bought 2,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 160,379 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.92M, up from 157,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly dividend; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Microsoft Executive Margaret Johnson to Board; 07/05/2018 – Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are “kind of a pure ‘greater fool theory’ type of investment,” Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Monday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft to Invest $5 Billion in Internet of Things Over Next Four Year; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: LONG-RUNNING OPERATIONS DELAYED BY UP TO TWO HOURS; 06/03/2018 – Egress Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program; 09/04/2018 – VIAVI Presents Latest Advancements in Optics at SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing Conference 2018; 17/04/2018 – Insurance Executive Fred R. Donner Joins FTI Consulting

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 3,970 shares to 7,560 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (MTUM) by 3,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,159 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hexavest reported 1.97% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alps Advisors Inc holds 0.07% or 80,097 shares in its portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc reported 0.84% stake. Boyar Asset holds 6.87% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 77,424 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Communications Ltd, New York-based fund reported 580,778 shares. Birinyi Associate reported 2.45% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Triangle Wealth Mngmt has 0.93% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Polen Cap Mngmt Lc holds 15.18 million shares or 9.36% of its portfolio. Alexandria Capital Limited Liability Company holds 1.28% or 75,084 shares. Personal Corporation has 0.7% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 528,558 shares. Tdam Usa holds 548,695 shares or 4.6% of its portfolio. Cypress Funds Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 5.41% or 289,000 shares. First Personal Financial Serv owns 2.45% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 68,238 shares. Ssi Mngmt holds 17,253 shares. Carroll Fincl Associates owns 2.12% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 191,985 shares.

