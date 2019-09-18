As Brit Amer Tbcco Spns Adr (BTI) Stock Price Declined, Janney Montgomery Scott Lowered by $302,974 Its Position; Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Alta Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Value Rose

Alta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 88.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc sold 157,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 20,564 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.70 million, down from 178,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $134.74. About 1.37M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foods Canada Issues Ontario-Only Voluntary Recall of Select Ruffles® Regular Flavoured Potato Chips Due to Undisclosed Milk Ingredient; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev Up 14%; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP); 16/03/2018 – PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi 2017 Total Compensation Valued at $31.1M; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $2B Share Repurchases in 2018

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc decreased its stake in Brit Amer Tbcco Spns Adr (BTI) by 8.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc sold 8,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.22% . The institutional investor held 95,286 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.32 million, down from 104,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Brit Amer Tbcco Spns Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $36.81. About 675,709 shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 34.70% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – LOOKING FORWARD INTO 2018, FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES ARE A HEADWIND FOR BUSINESS THIS YEAR; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 748.4 MLN RGT, NET PROFIT 114.2 MLN RGT; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – GROUP REMAINS ON TRACK FOR ANOTHER GOOD YEAR OF EARNINGS GROWTH; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – QTRLY NET PROFIT 95.9 MLN RGT; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – QTRLY REVENUE 637.6 MLN RGT; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – BY END OF 2018 OBJECTIVE TO MORE THAN DOUBLE REVENUE FROM NEXT GENERATION PRODUCTS TO SUBSTANTIALLY MORE THAN £1 BLN; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – DECLARES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 33 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY ENDING DEC 31, 2018

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70B and $13.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc New by 43,622 shares to 80,616 shares, valued at $860,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 130,186 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI).

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortune Brnds Hme&Sec (NYSE:FBHS) by 137,296 shares to 594,682 shares, valued at $33.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 761 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,694 shares, and has risen its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.46 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

