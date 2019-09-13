As Brit Am Tobacco (BTI) Market Value Declined, Keystone Financial Planning Has Increased Position; Westwood Global Investments Continues to Hold Position in Ternium (TX)

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in Ternium (TX) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 31,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.14M, up from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in Ternium for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.88. About 285,577 shares traded. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 41.82% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – EXPECTS COST/TON TO RISE SEQUENTIALLY AT MEXICAN UNIT; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve all Resolutions on the Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM 1Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87, EST. $1.28; 24/04/2018 – Ternium Files 2017 Form 20-F; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve All Resolutions on Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Net $422.1M; 09/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $40; 17/04/2018 – TERNIUM TX.N CEO VEDOYA SAYS U.S. TARIFFS ON STEEL MAY LEAD TO UNFAIR COMPETITION FROM CHINESE STEEL; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87

Keystone Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in Brit Am Tobacco (BTI) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc bought 13,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.22% . The institutional investor held 156,412 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.45 million, up from 143,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Brit Am Tobacco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $36.76. About 1.57 million shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 34.70% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO – MAINLY DUE TO VOLUME SHIPMENT PHASING, PRICING IN SOME MARKETS, INCLUDING GCC AND RUSSIA, PROFIT GROWTH EXPECTED TO BE SKEWED TO H2; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – DECLARES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 33 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY ENDING DEC 31, 2018; 15/03/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO TO COMMIT TO TRANSFORMING TOBACCO; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – LOOKING FORWARD INTO 2018, FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES ARE A HEADWIND FOR BUSINESS THIS YEAR; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – QTRLY NET PROFIT 95.9 MLN RGT; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO- IF RATES FX WERE TO STAY AT CURRENT LEVELS, CO TO FACE TRANSLATIONAL FOREX HEADWIND OF 7% ON ORGANIC OPERATING PROFIT; 8% ON EPS; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – GROUP REMAINS ON TRACK FOR ANOTHER GOOD YEAR OF EARNINGS GROWTH; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms British American Tobacco at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

More notable recent British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “British American Tobacco Wildly Oversold, The Time To Buy Is Now! – Seeking Alpha” on November 14, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is British American Tobacco (BTI) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on March 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Linde plc (LIN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “British American Tobacco -5% after trading update – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Big YTD returns for Big Tobacco – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc, which manages about $143.92 million and $204.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 67,371 shares to 13,818 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5,306 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,279 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More recent Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Ternium S.A.’s (NYSE:TX) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. Also Benzinga.com published the news titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019 was also an interesting one.