As Bristol Myers Squibb Ord (BMY) Stock Declined, Holder Canal Insurance Company Upped Holding; New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Raised Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Position by $2.11 Million as Valuation Rose

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 24.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc bought 191,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 961,273 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.02M, up from 769,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.56. About 3.24 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 16.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 09/04/2018 – FITCH: ALLEGATIONS VS ICICI BANK POSE REPUTATIONAL RISKS; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Flags Risk to ICICI From Allegations on $500 Million Loan; 02/04/2018 – ICICI BANK HAS GOT NO COMMUNICATION FROM ED; 24/05/2018 – YourStory: ICICI Bank sets aside Rs 100 Cr for investing in startups, along with its internal innovation lab; 14/05/2018 – CLOSED: ICICI Securities Primary Sells INR500m 10Y Tier 2 Bonds; 25/04/2018 – ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIL.NS -MARCH QTR COMBINED RATIO 99.5 PCT VS 97.1 PCT LAST YEAR; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS – MARCH QTR GROSS NPA 8.84 PCT VS 7.82 PCT PREVIOUS QTR; 30/03/2018 – Economic Times: CBI files PE against ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s husband and Videocon’s Venugopal Dhoot; 14/03/2018 – ICICI SECURITIES LTD – IPO TO OPEN ON MARCH 22, CLOSE ON MARCH 26; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI board unaware of Kanodias’ investment in Deepak Kochhar’s NuPower – Business Standard

Canal Insurance Company increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Ord (BMY) by 18.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 220,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.50M, up from 185,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $45.89. About 8.24 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 13/04/2018 – Genomic Features of Response to Combination #Immunotherapy in Patients with Advanced NSCLC; 12/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 10, 2018; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 CLINICAL TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN OVERALL SURVIVAL; 20/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Fri, 4/20/2018, 8:00 PM; 14/03/2018 – Research from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Innovative Oncology Development Program to Be Presented at AACR 2018 Demonstrates Commitment to Advancing Precision Medicine Research for Patients with Cancer; 16/04/2018 – The market calls it: $MRK +3% $BMY -6%; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 23/04/2018 – DJ Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMY)

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc, which manages about $820.46M and $131.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 22,135 shares to 3,535 shares, valued at $999,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

