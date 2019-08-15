As Bristol Myers Squibb Ord (BMY) Market Value Declined, Canal Insurance Company Has Increased Position by $1.65 Million; Wesbanco Bank Lowered Cb Financial Services (CBFV) Stake by $527,252

Wesbanco Bank Inc decreased its stake in Cb Financial Services Inc. (CBFV) by 39.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc sold 22,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.78% . The institutional investor held 34,781 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $826,000, down from 57,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Cb Financial Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.36M market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $25.28. About 9,029 shares traded. CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) has declined 25.27% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.27% the S&P500. Some Historical CBFV News: 17/05/2018 – Community Bank Announces the Conversion of Progressive Bank Offices During the Weekend of May 18th; 30/03/2018 – CB Fincl Services, Inc. and First West Virginia Bancorp, Inc. Receive Regulatory Approvals to Complete Pending Merger; 27/04/2018 – CB FINANCIAL SERVICES INC – CB EXPECTS TO COMPLETE MERGER ON APRIL 30, 2018; 09/04/2018 – Community Bank Adds To The Commercial Lending Team; 03/04/2018 – PB Financial Corporation and CB Financial Corporation Finalize Merger; 24/04/2018 – CB Financial Services Short-Interest Ratio Rises 77% to 29 Days; 30/03/2018 – CB Financial Services, Inc. and First West Virginia Bancorp, Inc. Receive Regulatory Approvals to Complete Pending Merger; 06/03/2018 – CB Fincl Services, Inc. and First West Virginia Bancorp, Inc. to Hold Special Stockholders’ Meetings; 26/03/2018 – CB FINANCIAL SERVICES SAYS PAUL PARSHALL FILED LAWSUIT ON BEHALF OF HIMSELF, OTHER FWVB STOCKHOLDERS AGAINST FWVB, FWVB DIRECTORS, CO – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – CB Financial Services, Inc. Announces Annual Meeting Date

Canal Insurance Company increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Ord (BMY) by 18.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 220,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.50M, up from 185,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $45.64. About 14.10 million shares traded or 5.76% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/03/2018 – Roche: Study Showed Treatment Improvement With Tecentriq; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 12/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 10, 2018; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 03/04/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics: Collaboration Pact With Bristol-Myers Became Effective After FTC Waiting Period; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: OPDIVO PHASE 3 SHOWED BENEFIT FOR PRIMARY ENDPT; 26/04/2018 – BMY SEES 1L LUNG TO BE CHALLENGE BECAUSE OF COMPETITORS; 03/04/2018 – NEKTAR: PACT W/ BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB NOW EFFECTIVE; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Factor XIa Inhibitor Moving Into Phase 2 Trials for Secondary Stroke Prevention

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. Another trade for 11,000 shares valued at $491,920 was made by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 2.54M shares. Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Corp holds 23,742 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Ipswich Investment Management Co Inc reported 28,772 shares. Oxbow Advsr Ltd Co invested 0.33% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Massachusetts Financial Serv Ma accumulated 4.99M shares or 0.1% of the stock. Orbimed Advisors Lc invested in 1.20 million shares or 0.88% of the stock. Kazazian Asset Ltd holds 1.04% or 15,747 shares. Sol Cap Mgmt holds 0.25% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 18,697 shares. M&T Fincl Bank invested in 1.20 million shares. Farmers National Bank & Trust holds 14,440 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. 228,211 are held by Amalgamated Bankshares. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma holds 0% or 4,899 shares. Illinois-based North Star Inv Mgmt has invested 0.21% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Hudson Valley Advsrs Adv holds 22,075 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio.

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $294.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos 26.0 Call 17May19 (Call) (NYSE:WMB) by 101,300 shares to 39,000 shares, valued at $117,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.