As Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Community Bank Boosted Its Stake; Aew Capital Management LP Raised Its Caretrust Reit (CTRE) Holding

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (CTRE) by 50.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 394,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.13% . The hedge fund held 1.18 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.07M, up from 785,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Caretrust Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $22.85. About 647,120 shares traded. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 39.94% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades CareTrust REIT To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Announces Addition of Two New Provider Relationships; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in CareTrust; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Added Trio Healthcare and Hillstone Healthcare as Post-Acute Care Providers; 08/05/2018 – CARETRUST REIT INC CTRE.O – QTRLY REV $38.1 MLN VS $30.6 MLN; 16/03/2018 CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend 10.8% to $0.205 per Share; 16/03/2018 – CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend to 20.5c From 18.5c; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q EPS 19c; 21/04/2018 – DJ CareTrust REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTRE); 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Exits Position in CareTrust

Community Bank increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) by 21.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank bought 9,241 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 52,094 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.36M, up from 42,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.43. About 7.13 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 06/04/2018 – Top 3 includes: #1 — added $BMY UPDATED: Keytruda/epacadostat combo crashes in PhIII melanoma study, raising questions about the future of IDO for Incyte $INCY $MRK; 02/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 4/2/2018, 7:00 PM; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb, Illumina to Collaborate to Develop, Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb Oncology Immunotherapies; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Sees 2018 Worldwide Rev Increasing in the Mid-Single Digits; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED; 07/05/2018 – FDA promises Roche a snap decision on Tecentriq triple for frontline lung cancer as it falls even further behind Merck, Bristol-Myers $RHHBY $MRK $BMY; 16/04/2018 – FDA OKS BRISTOL-MYERS’ NIVOLUMAB PLUS IPILIMUMAB COMBINATION; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.35-Adj EPS $3.45

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rampart Mgmt Co Limited Liability Company holds 27,189 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.97% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Iowa Bancorp holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 54,536 shares. Sequoia Fincl Lc has invested 0.04% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Hudock Grp Incorporated Llc invested in 6,384 shares. Phocas Financial holds 1,400 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). E&G Advsrs Lp holds 0.16% or 8,100 shares. Bonness Inc holds 53,100 shares or 1.5% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Brown Advisory holds 0.03% or 194,109 shares. Provise Management Grp Ltd holds 16,154 shares. 115,274 were reported by Colony Grp Lc. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) holds 0.09% or 4,330 shares in its portfolio. Hamel Assocs Incorporated, a New Jersey-based fund reported 7,749 shares.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) Could Be Worth $100/Share Says Societe Generale – StreetInsider.com” on September 09, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Short Sellers Canâ€™t Make Up Their Minds on Big Pharma – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bristol-Myers’ Opdivo fails to achieve PFS endpoint in late-stage brain cancer study – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EC OKs expanded label for Bristol-Myers’ Empliciti – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Can Eliquis Continue To Add $1 Billion In Annual Sales For Bristol-Myers Squibb? – Forbes” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J also bought $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Wednesday, July 31.

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc Cl A (NYSE:HTA) by 34,100 shares to 3.01M shares, valued at $82.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Extended Stay America Inc (NYSE:STAY) by 282,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.55 million shares, and cut its stake in Retail Properties Of America Inc Cl A (NYSE:RPAI).

More notable recent CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CareTrust REIT Credit Ratings Upgraded by Moody’s Investors Service – GlobeNewswire” on May 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CareTrust REIT Expands in California Nasdaq:CTRE – GlobeNewswire” published on February 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CareTrust REIT Announces First Quarter 2019 Operating Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CareTrust REIT Announces Second Quarter 2019 Operating Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CareTrust REIT Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.225 per Share – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.