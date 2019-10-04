As Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Stock Price Declined, Community Bank Has Lifted by $415,845 Its Position; First Manhattan Company Continues to Hold Stake in Occidental Pete (OXY)

Community Bank increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) by 21.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank bought 9,241 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 52,094 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.36 million, up from 42,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $50.75. About 9.96M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ILLUMINA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS FOR BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S ONCOLOGY IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 15/03/2018 – InterDigital Congratulates Bristol on Smart City GLOMO Win; 26/04/2018 – BMY SEES 1L LUNG TO BE CHALLENGE BECAUSE OF COMPETITORS; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND; 11/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Planning Board Thu, 4/12/2018, 1:00 AM; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 04/04/2018 – 5.2 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 144KM NNE OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO; 18/04/2018 – Mission Ready Announces Engagement of Bristol Capital Ltd., Video Production to be Included in Prime-Time TV Feature

First Manhattan Company increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 50.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company bought 93,724 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The hedge fund held 278,800 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.02 million, up from 185,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $43.07. About 5.05 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 01/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D; 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER; 03/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – REPORTED AND CORE INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 OF $708 MILLION, OR $0.92 PER DILUTED SHARE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amf Pensionsforsakring stated it has 580,471 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Adirondack holds 643 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 29,300 are held by Alberta Invest Mngmt. Eaton Vance has invested 0.02% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Ashfield Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability owns 10,691 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. State Street invested in 0.14% or 36.60 million shares. Deprince Race And Zollo, Florida-based fund reported 659,516 shares. Renaissance Tech Lc stated it has 1.50M shares. Stifel Fin Corporation reported 719,649 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Management Inc has invested 0.06% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 106,680 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cushing Asset Management Limited Partnership has 0.29% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 151,426 shares. Moreover, Indexiq Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). West Oak Limited Liability owns 10,053 shares. Holt Capital Advisors Ltd Company Dba Holt Capital Prtn Lp holds 0.21% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 14,675 shares.

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51B and $18.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 14,800 shares to 98,259 shares, valued at $5.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wabco Holdings (NYSE:WBC) by 203,028 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Capital Sr Living (NYSE:CSU).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 sales for $6.05 million activity. $480,900 worth of stock was bought by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $753,258 was bought by Shearer Bob. 5,000 shares were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR, worth $243,850. $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. The insider Hollub Vicki A. bought 37,460 shares worth $1.80M. Shares for $242,650 were bought by Vangolen Glenn M..

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. 5,000 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares with value of $236,440 were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II.