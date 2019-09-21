As Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Stock Declined, Community Bank Increased Its Holding; Pinnacle Financial Partners Has Raised Its Stake in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) as Stock Price Rose

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought 7,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 158,873 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.56M, up from 151,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $54.65. About 7.44M shares traded or 28.24% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 13/04/2018 – Mondelez Debt Buyback Presents `Prisoner’s Dilemma’ to Holders; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CALL ENDS; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million `Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Operating Margin 18.1%; 05/03/2018 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES TO OFFER NOTES DUE 2025; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS ON COCOA LIFE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PROGRAM; 02/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR ADDED OA, VR, XL, SBUX, MDLZ IN 1Q: 13F

Community Bank increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) by 21.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank bought 9,241 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 52,094 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.36M, up from 42,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.57. About 12.88M shares traded or 1.29% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FDA ALSO GRANTED OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY COMBINATION BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR THIS POTENTIAL INDICATION; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS IT PREFERS BUY-RATED MERCK, ELI LILLY, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER; 08/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Historic District Commission Thu, 3/8/2018, 7:00 PM; 07/05/2018 – Roche: FDA Grants Priority Review for Tecentriq in Lung Cancer Treatment; 16/05/2018 – GENENTECH – IN PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY, SURVIVAL ADVANTAGE FOR TECENTRIQ-AVASTIN COMBO REGIMEN WAS SEEN IN ALL EXPLORATORY PATIENT SUBGROUPS ANALYZED; 09/04/2018 – BRISTOL WATER PLC BTW_pa.L – APPOINTMENT OF LAURA FLOWERDEW AS ITS NEXT CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER REPLACING MICK AXTELL; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADDED TMO, UNH, ANDV, BMY, BC IN 1Q: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Hamilton Thorne Engages Bristol Capital to Provide Investor Relations and Communications Services; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Additional Terms of Agreement Not Disclosed

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 0.01% or 1,322 shares. Affinity Investment Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 96,247 shares stake. Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.19% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Fjarde Ap accumulated 467,939 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Howland Cap Mngmt Limited invested in 0.09% or 26,075 shares. Howard Capital Management has 36,296 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Massachusetts Ser Ma accumulated 2.33 million shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt accumulated 12,210 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Lsv Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Security National Bank & Trust Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has 0.32% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Charter Trust Company holds 38,416 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Tctc Ltd Liability accumulated 387,665 shares or 0.96% of the stock. Mirador Capital Prtn LP accumulated 38,102 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Moreover, Clean Yield Group Incorporated has 0.11% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). National Pension Service reported 1.69M shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. On Thursday, May 16 Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 5,000 shares.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 10,735 shares to 107,466 shares, valued at $5.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 17,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,208 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Capital Fund Mgmt has 0% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 5,700 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 2,279 shares. Schmidt P J Inv Management Inc invested 1.2% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Bridges Investment Mgmt accumulated 0.07% or 34,995 shares. Overbrook Mgmt Corporation accumulated 15,341 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Glenview Financial Bank Trust Dept invested in 4,066 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Weik has invested 0.94% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 108,304 shares. Jacobs & Co Ca holds 0.55% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 63,728 shares. Caprock Group Incorporated accumulated 8,437 shares. Princeton Strategies Group Inc Limited Liability Company has 68,947 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Guyasuta Inv Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 21,150 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans invested 0.08% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Tanaka Mngmt owns 462 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio.

