As Bristol Myers Squibb Com (BMY) Share Value Declined, White Pine Capital Cut by $445,050 Its Stake; Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose While Harvard Management Co Has Lowered Position

White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Com (BMY) by 34.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc sold 9,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 18,558 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $842,000, down from 28,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.43. About 7.34 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 23/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Fri, 3/23/2018, 7:30 PM; 25/04/2018 – All-Star Lineup of Sporting Legends to Compete at The Olde Farm in Bristol, Virginia; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate Between 17% and 18% for Both GAAP and Non-GAAP; 03/04/2018 – NEKTAR: PACT W/ BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB NOW EFFECTIVE; 13/04/2018 – $BMY #AACR18 CheckMate-568 for identification of TMB cutoff for Nivo+Ipi combo in 1L NSCLC; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS REPORTS U.S. FDA ACCEPTS SNDA FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANT; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – EXPANDS ILLUMINA’S ONCOLOGY OFFERINGS FOR NEXTSEQ 550DX; 06/03/2018 – BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 29/05/2018 – Exelixis Announces U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental New Drug Application for CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib) in Previously Treated

Harvard Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 41.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvard Management Co Inc sold 363,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 506,683 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $100.28M, down from 870,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvard Management Co Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 39.76M shares traded or 50.77% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple Raises Dividend to 73c; 19/03/2018 – Apple developing own screens using next-generation MicroLED tech -Bloomberg; 07/05/2018 – “The top tech companies do have a very strong profit position right now but Apple has the most of all,” Gates says; 01/05/2018 – Apple Services Revenue Growth Outshines Other Segments; 10/05/2018 – APPLE CONFIRMS DECISION TO PULL OUT OF IRISH DATA CENTER PLAN; 13/03/2018 – Apple will unveil the next generation of iOS and macOS on June 4th. via @verge; 27/03/2018 – Apple hosted a Tuesday event at Chicago’s Lane Tech College Prep High School; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Buffett buys more Apple; 02/04/2018 – Chipmakers Fall Most in Two Years as Apple Ditches Intel Chips; 03/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS ADVANCED PROTECTION NOW SUPPORTS APPLE’S NATIVE APPLICATIONS ON IOS DEVICES, INCLUDING APPLE MAIL, CALENDAR, AND CONTACTS – BLOG

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56 million and $267.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE) by 65,980 shares to 110,015 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 3,686 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,995 shares, and has risen its stake in Neophotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN).

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 11.77 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. On Wednesday, July 31 BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 11,000 shares.

