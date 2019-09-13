As Bristol Myers Squibb Com (BMY) Market Valuation Declined, White Pine Capital Has Cut Holding by $445,050; As Peapack (PGC) Share Value Rose, Condor Capital Management Lowered by $901,376 Its Holding

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in Peapack (PGC) by 47.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management sold 32,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The institutional investor held 36,158 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02 million, down from 68,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Peapack for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $569.49 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $29.27. About 61,000 shares traded. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 14.83% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 19/03/2018 Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker; 16/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Brydget Falk-Drigan as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer; 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c; 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 23/05/2018 – Peapack Gladstone Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 27/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports a Strong First Quarter and Declares Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 27/04/2018 – PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY DILUTED EPS $ 0.57; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle is promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 19/03/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Comml Private Banker; 24/04/2018 – Doug Kennedy, President and CEO of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Addresses Recent Events Within the Banking Industry

White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Com (BMY) by 34.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc sold 9,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 18,558 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $842,000, down from 28,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $49.61. About 8.78 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: In Phase 3 CheckMate -214 Clinical Trial, Opdivo + Yervoy Combination Demonstrated a Significant and Unprecedented Increase in Overall Survival; 15/03/2018 – Exelixis Submits U.S. Supplemental New Drug Application for Cabometyx (Cabozantinib) for Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL REVENUES INCREASED 10%; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 05/04/2018 – USGS: M 5.2 – 145km NNE of Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED

Analysts await Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 7.14% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.56 per share. PGC’s profit will be $11.67 million for 12.20 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.69% EPS growth.

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52 million and $643.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) by 5,909 shares to 221,458 shares, valued at $24.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 11,093 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,394 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 9 investors sold PGC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 13.28 million shares or 0.61% more from 13.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 12,529 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 1.25M shares. 11,841 were accumulated by Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has 0% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). D E Shaw Co reported 54,111 shares stake. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 106,884 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Mendon Advisors Corporation has invested 0.14% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Kbc Gp Nv has invested 0% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Boston Partners invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Moreover, Invesco has 0% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Bank & Trust Of America De has 0% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp holds 901,493 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Us National Bank De holds 0% or 11,060 shares. Vanguard Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 782,273 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $13,678 activity.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Plancorp Llc owns 5,831 shares. Vigilant Cap Mgmt Limited, a Maine-based fund reported 6,038 shares. Accuvest Glob Advsr owns 14,486 shares. Bsw Wealth Ptnrs holds 5,512 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Clean Yield Grp Incorporated, Vermont-based fund reported 6,552 shares. Altfest L J Communications has 0.51% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 42,652 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 2.54M shares stake. Rockland Tru Com owns 106,161 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Jacobs & Ca invested in 0.48% or 65,648 shares. Advisors Inc Ok reported 20,250 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Gibraltar Cap Management holds 3.52% or 75,376 shares in its portfolio. Dana Invest Advisors Incorporated invested in 497,243 shares or 1.11% of the stock. California-based One Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.12% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt invested in 0.37% or 13.43M shares. Optimum Investment Advsr accumulated 48,334 shares or 0.71% of the stock.