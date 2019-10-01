As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) (BMY) Shares Declined, Harvest Management Has Decreased by $301,500 Its Stake; Oneok New (OKE) Holder Tower Research Capital Trc Decreased Its Holding by $618,936 as Market Valuation Rose

Harvest Management Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) (BMY) by 57.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc sold 6,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $227,000, down from 11,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $50.65. About 9.79M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 25/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 4/25/2018, 7:30 PM; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER: CITI SEES PFE INCREASING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO OFFSET EPS DILUTION FROM HIGHER ANTICIPATED R&D INVESTMENT TO MONETISE CURRENT PIPELINE; 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS BUY RATED MERCK & CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE lll STUDY OF TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) AND COTELLIC (COBIMETINIB) IN PEOPLE WITH HEAVILY PRE-TREATED LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC COLORECTAL CANCER; 26/04/2018 – Biosimilar worries takes shine off Roche’s guidance hike; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Noncurrent Pension Liabilities $434 Million at March 31; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 95.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc sold 9,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 396 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27,000, down from 9,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $72.71. About 1.58 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/04/2018 – OKE: NOTIFICATION TO CUSTOMERS MISINTERPRETED; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY NET INCOME $955M TO $1.16B, EST. $1.02B; 19/04/2018 – OKE REAFFIRMS DIV VIEW, SEES 90-95% OF DIV AS CAPITAL RETURN; 04/04/2018 – ONEOK TEMPORARILY DISABLES ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK DOES NOT EXPECT BAKKEN FLARING RULE CHANGE TO IMPACT CO; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N -ONEOK NATURAL GAS PIPELINES OPERATING NORMALLY; 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 20/04/2018 – DJ ONEOK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OKE); 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c Vs. 77c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold OKE shares while 224 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 298.07 million shares or 1.39% less from 302.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) holds 0.12% or 16,713 shares in its portfolio. Capstone Investment Advsrs Lc reported 633 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al accumulated 70,400 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Van Eck Assoc has 5,391 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rench Wealth Management holds 0.16% or 3,579 shares. 8,622 were accumulated by Tdam Usa. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas reported 0.05% stake. Zevin Asset Ltd Liability Company reported 5,560 shares. Fort Washington Incorporated Oh invested in 17,440 shares. California-based Reilly Finance Lc has invested 0% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Ptnrs Group Inc Holdings Ag owns 6,700 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.15% or 273,265 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt stated it has 2,272 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Hartford Finance Mngmt Inc holds 1,582 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 517,564 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio.

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flexshares Tr (TILT) by 3,724 shares to 10,438 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 10,046 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,178 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc.

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.75 per share. OKE’s profit will be $309.73 million for 24.24 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atlas Browninc reported 9,065 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Company accumulated 5,095 shares. Somerville Kurt F reported 0.08% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Monarch Cap has 25,852 shares. First Bank Of Mount Dora Inv owns 6,100 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Private Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 5,910 shares. 38,566 were reported by Of Toledo Na Oh. 44,814 are owned by Pinnacle Finance Prns Inc. Karpas Strategies owns 32,080 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. M&R Cap holds 0.22% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 21,892 shares. Stanley, a Alabama-based fund reported 6,441 shares. San Francisco Sentry Group Incorporated (Ca) stated it has 4,330 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Sterneck Capital Lc owns 0.25% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 6,492 shares. 10,805 are owned by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust &. Stevens First Principles Investment Advsr stated it has 3,931 shares.

Harvest Management Llc, which manages about $136.16 million and $72.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 58,000 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $460,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

