As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) (BMY) Share Price Declined, Alyeska Investment Group LP Has Boosted Position by $8.44 Million; Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Shareholder Crescent Park Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake by $18.06 Million as Stock Price Rose

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) (BMY) by 56.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp bought 179,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.86 million, up from 320,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $48.27. About 7.85M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Cuts 2018 View To EPS $2.70-EPS $2.80; 17/04/2018 – JGP GLOBAL ADDED BUD, FTI, BMY, EPZM, IMMU IN 1Q: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Wed, 3/14/2018, 8:00 PM; 16/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 4/16/2018, 7:00 PM; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.70 TO $2.80; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly Chinese Population with Previously Treated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 27/04/2018 – Cognitive Impairment Disorders Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018 – Key Players Are Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 26/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 4/26/2018, 8:30 PM

Crescent Park Management Lp decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 31.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp sold 73,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 157,301 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.79 million, down from 230,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $302.64. About 325,514 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and Shell Extend Fuel Card Agreement in Europe; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR-BELIEVES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF GIFT CARD,PIN NUMBERS ISSUED BY 6 STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS CUSTOMERS WERE ACCESSED IN APRIL 26 REPORTED INCIDENT; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY FROZE CERTAIN GIFT CARD INFORMATION AND IS WORKING WITH MERCHANT CUSTOMERS TO LIMIT IMPACT OF UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES INCLUDING ADOPTION OF ASC 606, BETWEEN $2,390 MLN AND $2,450 MLN; 09/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES SAYS CEO RONALD CLARKE’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN WHICH INLCUDED $35.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO STOP ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS; 16/03/2018 – FLEETCOR WINS CANADIAN DEALMAKERS AWARD FOR ACQUISITION OF CAMBRIDGE GLOBAL PAYMENTS; 03/05/2018 – Fleetcor reports unauthorized access to some of its systems; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – ON APRIL 26, CO PERSONNEL IDENTIFIED SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & SHELL EXTEND FUEL CARD PACT IN EUROPE

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 15.60% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.5 per share. FLT’s profit will be $246.76 million for 26.18 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual earnings per share reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.43% EPS growth.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14 billion and $7.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.04M shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $73.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 1.50 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.03 million shares, and cut its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BGCP).