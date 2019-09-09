As Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) Stock Declined, Blackhill Capital Has Cut Position by $427,700; Zwj Investment Counsel Raised Its Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Stake

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 8.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 23,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 299,326 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.51 million, up from 275,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $92.32. About 743,330 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Board Is Meeting Now and Discussing Jacobs’ Fate; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 11/04/2018 – Jacobs Engineering: Extension Brings Total Value of Contract to $1.46B; 16/03/2018 – “I think [Jacobs] snapped,” a source close to the board says; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 22/03/2018 – Qualcomm/Paul Jacobs: blood money; 08/05/2018 – EWINGCOLE SAYS JACOBS-EWINGCOLE JV SIGNED 5-YR, $99 MLN IDIQ CONTRACT FOR MILITARY FACILITY CONSTRUCTION PROJECT SERVICES; 03/04/2018 – RESONANT TO NOMINATE CONRAD, HOWE, JACK JACOBS, JOSH JACOBS; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Board Is Grateful to Jacobs for His Decades of Service; 14/03/2018 – JACOBS GETS GLOBAL IT ENTERPRISE OPS & MAINTENANCE CONTRACT FOR

Blackhill Capital Inc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc analyzed 9,100 shares as the company's stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 426,145 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.33 million, down from 435,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $78.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $48.27. About 8.24 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.70 billion for 11.49 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. On Thursday, May 16 the insider Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 16,842 shares to 287,810 shares, valued at $13.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 12,809 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 233,779 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).