As Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) Shares Declined, Blackhill Capital Has Lowered by $427,700 Its Position; Tegean Capital Management Increases Holding in Keycorp New (KEY)

Blackhill Capital Inc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc sold 9,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 426,145 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.33 million, down from 435,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44.27. About 14.04M shares traded or 1.09% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 18/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO SUBMISSION BASED ON SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA FROM SCLC COHORT OF PHASE 1/2 CHECKMATE -032 TRIAL; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 04/04/2018 – USGS: M 5.2 – 144km NNE of Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 29/05/2018 – Exelixis Announces U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental New Drug Application for CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib) in Previously Treated; 16/04/2018 – Janssen, Bristol-Myers to Advance Next-Generation Therapy for Cardiovascular Diseases; 16/04/2018 – Janssen Announces Worldwide Development and Commercialization Collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb to Advance a Next-Generat; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type Il Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination for Treatment of First-Line Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 24.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 87,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.55% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 450,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.09M, up from 362,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $17.87. About 5.66 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 17.81% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP DECLARES INCREASED QTRLY COMMON DIV OF TWELVEC-SHR; 04/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – AT QTR-END, COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO WAS 10.03 PCT; 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 24/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 30/04/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 25/05/2018 – Wabco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 29/05/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS $54 MLN VS $58 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 3.96% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 10.54 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $236,440 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

