As Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) Share Value Declined, Timber Creek Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding; Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) Shares Declined While Macquarie Group LTD Upped Position

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) by 56.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc bought 17,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 48,875 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.22 million, up from 31,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $49.88. About 4.19M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 29/05/2018 – Roche: Study is on Tecentriq Plus Chemotherapy for Type of Lung Cancer; 07/05/2018 – Roche: FDA Grants Priority Review for Tecentriq in Lung Cancer Treatment; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 29/05/2018 – Exelixis Announces U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental New Drug Application for CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib) in Previously Treated; 07/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Gets FDA Priority Review in First-Line Lung Cancer Treatment; 19/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Christmas Festival Committee Thu, 4/19/2018, 7:30 PM; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS JANSSEN WILL PAY CO UPFRONT SUM ALONG WITH POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 27/05/2018 – Evening Post: Exclusive: Bolton Wanderers, Blackburn Rovers and Wigan Athletic all in hunt for Bristol City goalkeeper; 27/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe

Macquarie Group Ltd increased its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd bought 8,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.98% . The institutional investor held 180,011 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.34 million, up from 171,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Allison Transmission Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $46.46. About 359,148 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 9.88% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 11/05/2018 – Allison Transmission Names Fred Bohley CFO; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 10th Consecutive Gain; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 19/04/2018 – DJ Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALSN); 05/03/2018 INFOSYS LTD: INFOSYS SELECTED BY ALLISON TRANSMISSION TO PROVID; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION – UNIT INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH CASH ON HAND, TO REPAY $400 MLN OF TERM B-3 LOAN, AMONG OTHERS; 08/03/2018 – Navistar to offer an Allison transmission standard with new International® MV Series truck; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Sees FY Net $515M-Net $550M; 30/04/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +10% TO +14%

Macquarie Group Ltd, which manages about $57.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI) by 17,047 shares to 41,775 shares, valued at $4.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Retail Pptys Amer Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 171,801 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 453,696 shares, and cut its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (NYSE:ELS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold ALSN shares while 112 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 105.47 million shares or 7.41% less from 113.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 113,798 shares. Wright Investors Service Incorporated holds 0.33% or 18,798 shares. Voya Invest Llc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Sei Invests has invested 0.01% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Shell Asset Management Com reported 25,739 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Weiss Multi holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 255,000 shares. State Street reported 1.55M shares stake. Blackrock Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 6.38 million shares. Moreover, Northcoast Asset Ltd has 0.06% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 19,422 shares. Schroder Inv Gru has invested 0.12% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). The Australia-based Amp Capital Invsts has invested 0.02% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Barclays Public Ltd Company invested in 0% or 128,465 shares. Hartford Company reported 0.08% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Penn Cap Communications accumulated 42,243 shares.

Since April 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $229,995 activity.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. On Wednesday, July 31 BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 11,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ipswich Inv Management owns 28,772 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.24% or 28,136 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James And Associates reported 1.78M shares. Guardian Advsrs Lp reported 6,700 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc accumulated 16,162 shares. Tiemann Advsrs Ltd Co accumulated 0.24% or 7,428 shares. Bp Public Lc holds 163,000 shares. First Citizens National Bank & Tru Communications, North Carolina-based fund reported 8,871 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation Tn has 0.35% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 56,178 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Incorporated reported 1,700 shares stake. Primecap Ca holds 0.73% or 21.76M shares. Mount Vernon Assoc Md holds 1.78% or 47,838 shares. Pggm Invests stated it has 1.08M shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 298,643 shares. Advisors Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 431,855 shares or 1.16% of the stock.

