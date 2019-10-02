As Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) Share Price Declined, Windsor Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $479,205; Chevron (CVX) Position Lifted by Citizens & Northern Corp

Windsor Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) by 67.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windsor Capital Management Llc sold 10,649 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 5,062 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $229,000, down from 15,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windsor Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $50.65. About 9.79 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 12/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Planning Board Thu, 4/12/2018, 8:00 PM; 28/03/2018 – EXELIXIS’ PARTNER IPSEN ANNOUNCES EMA VALIDATION OF THE APPLICATION FOR A NEW INDICATION FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED ADVANCED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA; 05/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/5/2018, 6:00 PM; 05/04/2018 – Mike Bristol Joins Symphony RetailAI as Vice President Personalized Marketing; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 04/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Substance Abuse Prevention Task Force Wed, 4/4/2018, 10:30 AM; 16/04/2018 – Merck & Co. Cements Lead in Lung Cancer as Bristol-Myers Fizzles; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 04/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 4/4/2018, 8:00 PM; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Opdivo® (nivolumab) + Yervoy® (ipilimumab) Combination as First-Line Treatment for

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 3,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 20,271 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.52M, up from 16,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $116.01. About 6.65 million shares traded or 19.43% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 05:49 PM; 07/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Announces that Maricela Caballero will Succeed Greg Wagner as Vice President of Human Re; 25/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280970 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 23/04/2018 – TWO CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED BY VENEZUELA’S INTELLIGENCE SERVICE COULD FACE TREASON CHARGE; 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo; 25/04/2018 – Chevron removed executives from Venezuela after two of its workers were imprisoned over a dispute with state-owned oil company PDVSA; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECT BASE PLUS SHALE AND TIGHT PRODUCTION TO INCREASE 2 PCT -3 PCT EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022- PRESENTATION; 27/04/2018 – Chevron reported earnings of $1.90 per share, compared with $1.48 forecast by Thomson Reuters; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP SEES UPSTREAM CASH MARGIN GROWS $1–2/BBL THROUGH 2020

Citizens & Northern Corp, which manages about $179.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 46,080 shares to 6,828 shares, valued at $323,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,580 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) 8.9% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Selling Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron steers away from arbitration in Thai energy dispute – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 13,830 were accumulated by Vaughan Nelson Inv Management Ltd Partnership. Hwg Hldg Ltd Partnership holds 369 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Lipe And Dalton has 930 shares. Chase Investment Counsel invested in 2,492 shares. Optimum Advsrs holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 17,692 shares. Edgestream Prns LP invested in 0.2% or 14,475 shares. Eagle Asset holds 0.58% or 910,278 shares. Wedgewood Invsts Pa invested in 5,848 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has 8,628 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Shamrock Asset Ltd has 13,138 shares. Colony Gp Llc holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 199,785 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd reported 14,083 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Whittier Tru Of Nevada has 1.14% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 128,331 shares. Riverhead Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 136,208 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Bridgecreek Investment Management, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 16,562 shares.

Windsor Capital Management Llc, which manages about $493.80M and $217.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Disciplined High Yield Etf by 6,737 shares to 41,556 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Treasury Etf (SST) by 40,884 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,376 shares, and has risen its stake in Short Income Etf.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. On Wednesday, July 31 the insider BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought $491,920.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bristol-Myers higher after Opdivo update – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Is Cheap – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “As Buyout Fever Grows, Alexion, Amarion and BioMarin Are Potential Targets – Yahoo Finance” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bristol-Myers teams up with drug development accelerator – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 12.06 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.