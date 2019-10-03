As Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) Share Price Declined, Windsor Capital Management Cut Holding; 51Job (JOBS) Stock Price Declined While Wasatch Advisors Trimmed Its Position

Windsor Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) by 67.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windsor Capital Management Llc sold 10,649 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 5,062 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $229,000, down from 15,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windsor Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 12.33 million shares traded or 5.41% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER: CITI SEES PFE INCREASING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO OFFSET EPS DILUTION FROM HIGHER ANTICIPATED R&D INVESTMENT TO MONETISE CURRENT PIPELINE; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Sees 2018 Worldwide Rev Increasing in the Mid-Single Digits; 04/04/2018 – 5.2 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 144KM NNE OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 19/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Rogers Free Library Thu, 4/19/2018, 7:30 PM; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics

Wasatch Advisors Inc decreased its stake in 51Job Inc (JOBS) by 6.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc sold 108,768 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The institutional investor held 1.66M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $125.42M, down from 1.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in 51Job Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $73.28. About 106,457 shares traded. 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) has declined 13.53% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.53% the S&P500. Some Historical JOBS News: 03/05/2018 – 51JOB 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 54C (2 EST.); 30/03/2018 51job, Inc. Files Annual Report on Form 20-F; 03/05/2018 – 51JOB 1Q NET REV. $129.3M, EST. $121.7M (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – 51JOB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 59C TO 64C, EST. 62C (2 EST.)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. L S Advsr accumulated 5,622 shares. Mufg Americas holds 0.54% or 427,799 shares in its portfolio. Amp Cap Investors Ltd reported 775,178 shares. Fil has 217,981 shares. Aureus Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 6,070 shares. Natixis reported 0.17% stake. Cna Fincl stated it has 110,000 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 329 shares. Founders Financial Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.29% or 19,612 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 133,804 shares. Td Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,008 shares. 16,916 were accumulated by Janney Cap Limited Liability Corporation. Rothschild Invest Il owns 76,042 shares. Ghp Advsrs Inc holds 0.03% or 4,785 shares in its portfolio. Godsey Gibb holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 4,762 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. $236,440 worth of stock was bought by Samuels Theodore R. II on Thursday, May 16.

Windsor Capital Management Llc, which manages about $493.80M and $217.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Short Income Etf by 9,910 shares to 58,543 shares, valued at $2.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Treasury Etf (SST) by 40,884 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,376 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Portfolio Large Cap Etf (ONEK).

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 11.72 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28 billion and $10.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 111,472 shares to 321,570 shares, valued at $14.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Neuronetics Inc by 66,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 380,398 shares, and has risen its stake in Esquire Finl Hldgs Inc.

