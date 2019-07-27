As Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) Share Price Declined, Holder Blackhill Capital Has Lowered Its Holding by $427,700; Shapiro Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Devon Energy (DVN)

Blackhill Capital Inc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc sold 9,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 426,145 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.33M, down from 435,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $45.37. About 20.31M shares traded or 49.69% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/04/2018 – Restaurant Marketing Company, First Table, Has Taken the New Zealand and Australia Hospitality World by Storm – and is Now Launching Their Industry Leading Concept & Technology in London, Bristol and Bath; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 06/03/2018 – BEAUFORT SECURITIES ADMINISTRATORS PWC SAY OFFICES IN BRISTOL, COLWYN BAY HAVE BEEN CLOSED AS RESULT OF INSOLVENCY, STAFF CUT THROUGH REDUNDANCIES TO 40 FROM 120; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB; 06/03/2018 – Faster, more convenient Opdivo dosing schedules gives Bristol-Myers added edge in battle of the PD-1 blockbusters with Merck $BMY $MRK; 08/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 4/10/2018, 10:00 AM; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO…

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc bought 292,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.82 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.90B, up from 2.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $25.54. About 4.76 million shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 25.15% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Rev $3.81B; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Public Sector Europe Assigns A2 Rating With Stable Outlook To Liverty Limited; Withdraws Rating On Devon And Cornwall; 04/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP LAYING OFF 300 WORKERS, ROUGHLY 9 PERCENT OF STAFF -LOCAL MEDIA; 02/05/2018 – DEVON ENDS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 22/03/2018 – Redhawk Investment Group Aligns with The Mitchell Group to Announce Redhawk Minerals Fund Il, LP; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: On Pace to Reduce G&A, Interest Costs by $175M Annually; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Targeting Asset Divestiture Proceeds in Excess of $5B; 26/03/2018 – Devon Energy eyes more asset sales to simplify portfolio

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $236,440 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.64% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Covington Cap reported 144,612 shares stake. Sphera Funds Mngmt Ltd reported 879,900 shares stake. Barrett Asset Ltd accumulated 233,449 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Cambridge Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 36,691 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust has invested 0.11% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Wellington Shields Cap Ltd Liability reported 32,693 shares. Independent owns 0.76% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 40,764 shares. Pinnacle Prtnrs has 0.16% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Kessler Invest Group Ltd Liability Co, Indiana-based fund reported 1,320 shares. Hightower Advsrs invested in 0.27% or 842,666 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Llp has 0.44% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Rnc Mngmt Ltd invested 2.86% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). E&G Advisors Lp stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 238,265 are held by Pinnacle Associate Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Ltd Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 80,645 shares. Principal Finance reported 1.07 million shares. Philadelphia Co holds 1.22% or 437,200 shares. Asset Mgmt One holds 0.05% or 297,476 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Rubinstein Inv Management Inc Or holds 0.3% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) or 29,494 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Co owns 115,900 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Highland Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 50,000 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Northern invested in 5.52 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. First Republic Invest Management has 239,533 shares. Axa stated it has 390,572 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.1% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). The Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Prudential Financial reported 0.03% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co Limited owns 0.02% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 34,659 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company invested in 1.76M shares.