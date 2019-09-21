As Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) Market Value Declined, Blackhill Capital Has Boosted Holding; Cbs New (CBS) Stock Value Rose While Dsc Advisors LP Has Trimmed Its Position

Dsc Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 15.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsc Advisors Lp sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 140,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.99M, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsc Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $41.88. About 3.97M shares traded or 5.84% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 21/03/2018 – WFRVNews: BREAKING OVERNIGHT: The suspect in the spate of bombings in Austin, Texas is dead, CBS Austin affiliate KEYE-TV; 14/05/2018 – CBS sues Redstones in attempt to block merger with Viacom; 14/05/2018 – CBS POTENTIAL OFFER REVEALED IT CBS LAWSUIT FILED EARLIER; 19/03/2018 – The NCAA Tournament generates more than $700 million in revenue for the association and its schools, the vast majority from its media rights deal with CBS and Turner; 17/05/2018 – Dealbook: Shari Redstone Prevails Over CBS in Delaware Court Ruling: DealBook Briefing; 11/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Shari Redstone likely to fire Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom; 09/04/2018 – US News: Viacom Asks CBS to Raise Its Bid by $2.8 Billion; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms NAI’s B1 CFR, and assigns B1 rating to new bank credit facility; outlook stable; 14/05/2018 – CBS, VIA: CBS, Viacom had agreed on price for deal before lawsuit; 12/04/2018 – #BreakingNews — @CBSNews insiders say Shari Redstone will feel “tremendous pain” if Moonves is forced out as CBS chief amid CBS-@Viacom merger; Massive shareholder lawsuits plus Moonves’ $150m severance and other perks package if ousted more @foxbusiness 340pm EDT

Blackhill Capital Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc bought 21,400 shares as the company's stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 447,545 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.30 million, up from 426,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.57. About 12.88M shares traded or 1.29% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Sees 2018 Worldwide Rev Increasing in the Mid-Single Digits; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE FOR OPDIVO AT TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES FROM STUDY; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY SPRYCEL WORLDWIDE REVENUE $438 MLN VS $463 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower150 Study Showed Genentech's TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 4/10/2018, 2:00 PM; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA ACCEPTS OPDIVO APPLICATION FOR FOR PRIORITY REVIEW; 10/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 03/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Tue, 4/3/2018, 7:30 PM

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) was bought by Samuels Theodore R. II on Thursday, May 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regions Finance Corp owns 0.4% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 790,631 shares. Icon Advisers owns 40,893 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Loews Corp reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Boys Arnold Inc holds 0.09% or 13,024 shares. Timber Creek Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.43% or 48,875 shares. Kj Harrison & Ptnrs Incorporated owns 13,000 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Altavista Wealth Management Incorporated owns 9,058 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0.19% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 7,315 shares stake. Ipswich Inv Comm has invested 0.42% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Knott David M reported 27,080 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Company holds 0.03% or 95,514 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.19% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 356,570 shares. Mutual Of America Management Limited Com holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 281,510 shares. Cadence Bank Na accumulated 10,309 shares or 0.18% of the stock.

Dsc Advisors Lp, which manages about $283.90 million and $569.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 125,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $8.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9,784 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,571 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD).