As Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) Market Valuation Declined, Blackhill Capital Has Lifted Holding by $963,000; As Ii Vi (IIVI) Market Value Rose, Css Has Increased Position by $491,328

Css Llc increased its stake in Ii Vi Inc (IIVI) by 37.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc bought 13,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% . The institutional investor held 50,148 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.83M, up from 36,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Ii Vi Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $36.31. About 1.18 million shares traded or 6.39% up from the average. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 07/05/2018 – II-VI Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Benchmark for May. 8; 26/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated To Acquire CoAdna, A Leader In Wavelength Selective Switches; 09/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated to Participate at the OIDA Executive Forum and Present at OFC; 08/03/2018 II-VI Incorporated Announces Bi-Directional Optical Line Subsystem Platform for Datacenter Interconnects; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q EPS 45c; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q REV. $295M, EST. $277.5M; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Net $30.1M; 30/05/2018 – II-VI Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN 3RD CALENDAR QUARTER OF 2018; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Adj EPS 36c

Blackhill Capital Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc bought 21,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 447,545 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.30 million, up from 426,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.22. About 11.20 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 14/03/2018 – Research from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Innovative Oncology Development Program to Be Presented at AACR 2018 Demonstrates; 14/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Wed, 3/14/2018, 6:30 PM; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 03/04/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics: Collaboration Pact With Bristol-Myers Became Effective After FTC Waiting Period; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS IT PREFERS BUY-RATED MERCK, ELI LILLY, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Also Now Approved for Shorter 30-Minute Infusions; 29/05/2018 – Exelixis Announces U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental New Drug Application For CABOMETYX(R) (cabozantinib) In Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $493,496 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold IIVI shares while 57 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.44 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Mutual Of America Limited Co has invested 0.09% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Fragasso Gp owns 22,967 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Nordea Mgmt, Sweden-based fund reported 114,214 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has 31,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 66,300 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) or 53 shares. Tarbox Family Office invested in 0% or 142 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 141,212 shares. Levin Cap Strategies Ltd Partnership owns 8,500 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Dupont Cap Management Corporation holds 14,994 shares. Next Fincl Group invested in 3 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% or 96,613 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Inv invested 0.01% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Llc, California-based fund reported 25,057 shares.

Css Llc, which manages about $1.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 63,064 shares to 136 shares, valued at $15,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (Put) (NYSE:GE) by 266,939 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 573,100 shares, and cut its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:CZR).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. Shares for $491,920 were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwm Lc reported 140,318 shares. Community Retail Bank Na holds 0.45% or 52,094 shares. Summit Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.13% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 6,097 shares. Augustine Asset Management reported 11,690 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Assetmark invested 0% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Natixis has 469,538 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Argyle Cap holds 1.39% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 80,608 shares. Acg Wealth holds 67,868 shares. Signaturefd Lc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 16,973 shares. Baltimore holds 6,918 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Rhenman & Prns Asset Ab invested in 1.69% or 338,386 shares. Balyasny Asset Llc accumulated 66,761 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The Minnesota-based Meristem Family Wealth Lc has invested 0.2% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Heritage Mngmt reported 0.33% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Oakbrook reported 55,879 shares.