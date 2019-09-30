As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) (BMY) Stock Value Declined, Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Has Lowered Its Position; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Cardinal Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) (BMY) by 53.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp sold 232,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.07M, down from 432,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $50.71. About 14.48M shares traded or 24.10% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 15/03/2018 – EXELIXIS SUBMITS U.S. SNDA FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR PR; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO DEMONSTRATES SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 05/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Historic District Commission Thu, 4/5/2018, 8:00 PM; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT

Cardinal Capital Management decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management sold 3,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 77,239 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.35 million, down from 80,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $139.03. About 12.53M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 08/05/2018 – Bold call: Microsoft will buy Netflix, predicts media analyst with 40 years of experience; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 14/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Signs Fuel Testing Contract with European Commission Joint Research Centre; 08/05/2018 – Aviat Networks Upgrades IRU 600 Microwave Platform; 03/04/2018 – eXp Realty Announces March ICON Agents; 31/03/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 30/03/2018 – Redmond Mag: Microsoft’s Surface Phone: Rumor or Reality?; 20/03/2018 – lnnovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Com reported 2.25 million shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 3.68% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 153,000 shares. Franklin Street Advisors Nc invested in 3.85% or 223,366 shares. Glovista Invs Ltd Llc, New Jersey-based fund reported 4,100 shares. Twin Capital Management Inc reported 448,607 shares. Athena Capital Limited Liability Com holds 2.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 74,075 shares. Viking Lp reported 7.70M shares. Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.98% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 132,201 shares. 200,318 are held by Pictet North America Advsrs. Frontier Investment Com reported 2.44% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Montgomery Inv Mgmt has invested 1.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rwwm accumulated 7.63% or 205,232 shares. Sun Life Financial has invested 0.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Firsthand Capital Management reported 5.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bath Savings invested in 1.5% or 56,425 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440 worth of stock.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76B and $4.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (Put) (NYSE:V) by 137,500 shares to 187,500 shares, valued at $32.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (Put) (NYSE:CVX) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Barclays Bk Plc (Put).