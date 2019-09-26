As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Salzhauer Michael Lowered Its Stake; Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose While State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Has Upped Position

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company bought 334,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 10.35M shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.05B, up from 10.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $995.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $220.28. About 12.08M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Gowdy Financial Grp: At Two Union, Regus is moving out to make way for a growing Apple; 19/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: Gov. Rick Snyder makes reappointments to the Michigan Apple Committee; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple finds spike in `serious’ labor violations at its suppliers; 26/03/2018 – Mediagazer: Since October, Apple has signed 12 TV projects, nine of them “straight-to-series”; sources say the company aims to; 24/03/2018 – China says ready to defend its interests in U.S. trade spat; 02/05/2018 – Customers remain loyal to the Apple brand and sales remain strong in China, one of the company’s most important markets; 14/03/2018 – Google, Facebook and Apple face `digital tax’ on EU turnover; 29/05/2018 – Apple Switch to Full OLED IPhone Lineup Seen Unlikely by 2019; 31/03/2018 – This is Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak’s simple formula for happiness; 07/05/2018 – APPLE – ON APRIL 30, COURT ENTERED ORDER FOR PRELIMINARY APPROVAL OF SETTLEMENT OF IN RE APPLE INC E-BOOK DERIVATIVE LITIGATION CASE NO. 1-14-CV-269543

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 84.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 12,362 shares as the company's stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 2,338 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $106,000, down from 14,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $49.65. About 4.16 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 11.82 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. Shares for $491,920 were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strategic Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.34% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 19,568 shares. Creative Planning has 0.04% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Whalerock Point Ptnrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.81% or 31,107 shares in its portfolio. Tru owns 11,850 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. Strategic Finance Services holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 8,504 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd Llc stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, First Financial Bank Of Newtown has 0.46% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Ellington Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 8,600 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.11% stake. Rech Management owns 14,552 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Smith Moore And invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Company owns 0.07% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 15,374 shares. Beacon Group Incorporated reported 73,277 shares. Massachusetts-based Puzo Michael J has invested 0.2% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Sigma Planning Corp holds 0.07% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 31,398 shares.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $218.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 38,714 shares to 129,514 shares, valued at $14.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 106,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA).

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, which manages about $80.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 39,970 shares to 3.94 million shares, valued at $210.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 1.63M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54.66M shares, and cut its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC).