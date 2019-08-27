As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Valuation Declined, Rmb Capital Management Increased Stake by $1.48 Million; Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Market Value Rose While Par Capital Management Upped Position

Par Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.96M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $85.9. About 1.11 million shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 15/05/2018 – Lash Group Launches Artificial Intelligence-Powered Electronic Benefit Verification Solution; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS at Bottom of Guidance Range of EPS $6.45- EPS $6.6; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Effective Tax Rate 21.9%; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Operating Income Growth to Be Flat; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST REDUCED PBF, ABC, IMOS, FWP IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: In Active Communication With FDA, Will Provide Update to Agency Upon Completion of Remediation Measures; 26/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Foundation Creates Opioid Resource Grant Program

Rmb Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 84.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc bought 31,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 68,539 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 37,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $48.11. About 20.53 million shares traded or 54.49% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 23/05/2018 – BMS-986231 (Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ligand) Drug Overview 2018: A Second-Generation Prodrug That Chemically Breaks Down to Produce Nitroxyl (HNO) and an lnactive Byproduct – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER: CITI SEES PFE INCREASING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO OFFSET EPS DILUTION FROM HIGHER ANTICIPATED R&D INVESTMENT TO MONETISE CURRENT PIPELINE; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMY); 03/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF COMPANY’S 12 NOMINEES TO SERVE AS DIRECTORS OF COMPANY UNTIL 2019 ANNUAL MEETING; 03/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO LOWER SHARE OWNERSHIP THRESHOLD TO CALL SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED; 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Christmas Festival Committee Thu, 3/15/2018, 7:30 PM; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46 billion and $5.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 1.73M shares to 314,900 shares, valued at $18.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 357,800 shares, and cut its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH).

More notable recent AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Mallinckrodt and Endo International Shares Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “J&J opioid ruling a relief for shareholders but others may not benefit – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Baupost’s 13F Shows New Stake in XPO Logistics (XPO), Increase in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), CBS (CBS), Liquidated Celgene (CELG) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Did AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s (NYSE:ABC) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Share Price Is Down 18% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nadler Financial Gp Inc has invested 0.09% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Gamble Jones Investment Counsel holds 102,524 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Permanens Lp stated it has 0.28% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Ashfield Cap Ptnrs Llc stated it has 26,094 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 65,000 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Natl Bank Wealth Mgmt holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 15,770 shares. Bessemer Grp holds 0.01% or 54,473 shares. Ameriprise Fincl invested in 28.27M shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Pa holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 6,110 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited invested in 0.59% or 277,270 shares. Griffin Asset Management stated it has 211,477 shares or 1.43% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer And Company reported 297,991 shares stake. Group One Trading Lp holds 105,621 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 2.68 million shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Aqr Cap Mgmt Llc owns 8.50M shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. The insider Samuels Theodore R. II bought 5,000 shares worth $236,440.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Week In Cannabis: Tobacco And Retail Stray In The Weeds, Congress Holds SAFE Banking Hearings, New ETFs, And More – Benzinga” on July 28, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Risk-Takers Have a Reasonable Shot with BMY Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: NFLX, AMGN, ACB, BMY – Investorplace.com” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds’ Most-Bought Stocks Last Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “26 Stocks Moving in Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cohen & Steers Global Inc Bl (NYSE:INB) by 49,846 shares to 39,123 shares, valued at $334,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Res & Comm Strat T (BCX) by 198,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 466,436 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).