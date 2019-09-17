As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Valuation Declined, Ionic Capital Management Has Raised Position; Btim Cut Its Stake in Honeywell International (HON) by $1.40 Million

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc bought 9,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 19,600 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $889,000, up from 9,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $49.47. About 6.33 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 04/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 4/4/2018, 8:00 PM; 28/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 3/28/2018, 7:00 PM; 16/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Highlights Breadth of Immuno-Oncology–Based Combination Research and Commitment to Advancing Precision Medicine at ASCO 2018; 25/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 4/25/2018, 7:00 PM; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO; 05/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Thu, 4/5/2018, 7:30 PM; 12/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 3/12/2018, 8:30 PM

Btim Corp decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp sold 8,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 128,996 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.52M, down from 137,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $166.21. About 2.10 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell, other US companies look to benefit from China’s gigantic ‘Belt and Road’ initiative; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms Timing of Spinoffs; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CFO SAYS CAPEX DOWN $30M IN 1Q FROM YEAR EARLIER; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.80; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Support Transition Process; 24/04/2018 – CPSC: HONEYWELL RECALLS HARD HATS DUE TO RISK OF HEAD INJURY; 29/05/2018 – Honeywell’s New Connected, Wearable Detector Enhances Safety For Workers In Dangerous Confined Spaces; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.1

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II also bought $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Thursday, May 16.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83B and $963.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Highland Income Fund by 85,996 shares to 449,378 shares, valued at $6.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 117,338 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,662 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quadrant Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 29,267 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Haverford Trust invested 0.06% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Johnson Investment Counsel reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Permanens Limited Partnership owns 102 shares. Advisor Prtn Lc stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 5,130 were reported by Smith Chas P Associate Pa Cpas. Moors And Cabot Incorporated owns 0.63% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 108,673 shares. Howe Rusling holds 253,792 shares. Fiduciary Com has invested 0.1% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Jarislowsky Fraser, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 36,104 shares. Holderness Investments owns 29,611 shares. The Wisconsin-based North Star Asset Management has invested 0.04% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Fosun Intll Limited has invested 0.25% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Stoneridge Investment Prtn Lc has 1.76% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 109,267 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) invested 0.09% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 60,571 are owned by Btc Capital Mgmt. Architects owns 880 shares. Benjamin F Edwards holds 12,001 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs accumulated 47,596 shares. Wisconsin-based Schmidt P J Inv Mngmt has invested 1.83% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 13.98M shares. Fragasso Grp Inc holds 0.09% or 2,532 shares in its portfolio. Capital Planning Lc holds 19,835 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Mountain Pacific Advisers Inc Id reported 4,899 shares stake. Fmr holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 6.32M shares. Everett Harris And Ca holds 4,510 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Harvey Cap invested 2.47% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Willow Creek Wealth has 0.24% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Bainco holds 2.45% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 88,892 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Liability owns 8,281 shares.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 99,357 shares to 475,876 shares, valued at $20.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A) by 16,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,567 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

