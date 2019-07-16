As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stock Value Declined, Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Has Decreased Position; As Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Stock Value Rose, American Financial Group Has Decreased Holding

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 64.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company sold 104,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 57,684 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75 million, down from 162,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $44.42. About 7.44 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/04/2018 – Opdivo Drives Bristol-Myers Growth — Earnings Review; 20/03/2018 – Roche: Tecentriq, Chemotherapy to Treat a Type of Advanced Lung Cancer; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers raises 2018 forecast, some sales disappoint; 28/03/2018 – lpsen Announces EMA Validation of Filing of a New Application for Additional lndication for Cabometyx®, for Patients with Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC); 27/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N : CITIGROUP SAYS CO’S CEO MADE CLEAR CO HAS NO INTEREST IN BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IN ABSENCE OF TRANSFORMATIONAL DATA OR DE-RATING; 17/05/2018 – European Commission approves lpsen’s Cabometyx® (cabozantinib) for the first-line treatment of adults with intermediate- or poor-risk advanced renal cell carcinoma; 26/04/2018 – Biosimilar worries takes shine off Roche’s guidance hike; 25/04/2018 – All-Star Lineup of Sporting Legends to Compete at The Olde Farm in Bristol, Virginia

American Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc sold 160,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 160,000 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, down from 320,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $27.67. About 331,030 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 144.78% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 140.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Buyout Expected In Next Month or Two; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – ALSO ENTERED INTO A LOYALTY AND CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center Announces Layoffs, Says Board Reviewing ‘alternatives’ — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rent-A-Center Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCII); 25/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Bids Due This Week; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to cut about 250 jobs in Texas; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER IS SAID TO HAVE RECEIVED BIDS: THE STREET; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SEES CHARGES ABOUT $3M IN 1Q; 25/05/2018 – Rent-A-Center Shareholder Engaged Capital Enters Letter Agreement With Company; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Rent-A-Center

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisors Preferred Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 5,397 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 40,987 shares. Axa reported 46,700 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 1,303 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company owns 188,180 shares. Product Partners Limited Liability Co invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Numerixs Inv Tech Incorporated holds 0.05% or 18,024 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership accumulated 505,774 shares. Principal Finance Group holds 360,026 shares. American Gp Inc holds 160,000 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. 22,438 are held by Paloma Prtn Mgmt. Wells Fargo And Com Mn, California-based fund reported 94,165 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% or 10,189 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Bancorporation Tru has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII).

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.47 per share. RCII’s profit will be $30.28 million for 12.35 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.08% negative EPS growth.

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, which manages about $210.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,640 shares to 3,462 shares, valued at $856,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tctc Lc reported 319,115 shares stake. First Midwest National Bank & Trust Division, Illinois-based fund reported 26,634 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Company invested in 0.02% or 150 shares. North Star Invest Mngmt Corp accumulated 38,508 shares or 0.21% of the stock. 1.15 million are held by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Glenmede Co Na invested 0.31% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Co holds 0.62% or 101,890 shares in its portfolio. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0.32% or 252,981 shares. 1832 Asset Management Lp holds 0.01% or 31,131 shares. Neumann Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.33% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Alps Advsrs invested in 0.26% or 775,381 shares. Duff And Phelps Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 17,605 shares. Cim Investment Mangement holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 8,131 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corp De invested in 0.09% or 12.59 million shares. Daiwa Secs Group Inc invested in 82,519 shares.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 3.96% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 10.58 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.