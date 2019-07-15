As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Old Republic International Boosted Stake; Fiduciary Trust Company Increased Stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N Shs (LYB) as Valuation Declined

Old Republic International Corp increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp bought 230,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 598,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.53 million, up from 368,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $44.19. About 8.61M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 18, 2018 ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AND SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB; 22/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADDED TMO, UNH, ANDV, BMY, BC IN 1Q: 13F; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN TO PAY BRISTOL-MYERS UPFRONT SUM PLUS MILESTONES; 07/04/2018 – #2 UPDATED: Keytruda/epacadostat combo crashes in PhIII melanoma study, raising questions about the future of IDO for Incyte $INCY $BMY $NLNK; 16/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Highlights Breadth of Immuno-Oncology–Based Combination Research and Commitment to Advancing Precision Medicine at ASCO 2018; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy

Fiduciary Trust Company increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N Shs (LYB) by 161.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company bought 20,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,472 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73M, up from 12,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $85.88. About 3.17M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley Chief Acctg Officer; 14/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and SUEZ Begin Jointly Operating Plastics Recycling Venture; 22/03/2018 – LyondellBasell’s Houston Refinery Marks 100th Anniversary; 18/04/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – A. SCHULMAN CONTINUES TO EXPECT TRANSACTION TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q Net $1.23B; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE LOW BECAUSE NEW PE PLANTS NOT RUNNING WELL; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT REITERATED ITS INTENTION OF MAINTAINING PRESENCE IN PETROCHEMICAL SECTOR – FILING; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY ATTEMPTING TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – OVER PAST TWO MONTHS, U.S. MARKET HAS EXPERIENCED AN IMBALANCE BETWEEN ETHYLENE PRODUCTION AND CONSUMPTION

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Bristol-Myers Earnings Call Positive For Celgene Holders – Seeking Alpha" on April 26, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: "Many Top Pharma & Biotechs Rise as Drug Price Disclosure Thrown Out – 24/7 Wall St." published on July 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: "5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: CELG, BMY, CZR – Investorplace.com" on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: "What To Expect From Bristol-Myers Squibb In 2019 – Forbes" published on March 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com's news article titled: "Meet The 3 Biggest Industries Investing In Cannabis – Benzinga" with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) by 102,000 shares to 497,000 shares, valued at $24.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 158,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 545,400 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Co stated it has 150 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 9,600 are owned by Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc Or. Voya Management Ltd Liability Com, a Georgia-based fund reported 993,707 shares. Menta Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 13,490 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Cim Investment Mangement Inc invested in 0.15% or 8,131 shares. Benedict Advsrs owns 29,125 shares. Argent Trust Com reported 0.33% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Bancorporation Of Mellon accumulated 18.15M shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt has 2.49 million shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Washington Trust Comm has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Horizon Investments accumulated 0.01% or 5,861 shares. The North Carolina-based Triangle Secs Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.9% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Cordasco Fin Ntwk owns 1,169 shares. Pinnacle Limited holds 0.26% or 238,265 shares. Ckw Gp holds 2,200 shares.

Fiduciary Trust Company, which manages about $3.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Munications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 7,735 shares to 261,089 shares, valued at $15.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,883 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.