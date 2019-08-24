As Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) Stock Value Declined, Holder Oakbrook Investments Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.75 Million; As Kellogg Co (K) Stock Value Declined, Financial Engines Advisors Has Boosted Its Stake

Financial Engines Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 28.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc bought 7,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 31,702 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, up from 24,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $63.25. About 2.89M shares traded or 9.81% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO QTRLY U.S. MORNING FOODS REPORTED NET SALES $691 MLN VS $708 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Kellogg Declares Dividend of 54c; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO QTRLY U.S. SNACKS REPORTED NET SALES $762 MLN VS $795 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 23/04/2018 – White House: Vice President Mike Pence Announces Lieutenant General (Ret) Keith Kellogg as National Security Advisor; 15/03/2018 – Kellogg Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Exercises Option to Acquire Stake in Tolaram Africa Foods; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: With Bryant and Dillon Leaving Board, Size Will Be Reduced to 12 Members From 14 Now; 03/05/2018 – Cereal maker Kellogg’s sales rise 5 pct, top estimates; 23/04/2018 – Pence Names Keith Kellogg as Top National Security Adviser

Oakbrook Investments Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) by 39.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc sold 37,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 57,964 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, down from 95,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $46.58. About 15.77M shares traded or 20.32% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 15/05/2018 – Partner Fund Adds Bristol-Myers, Exits Regeneron: 13F; 26/04/2018 – BMY ENDS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Worldwide Collaboration with Janssen to Develop and Commercialize Next-Generation Cardiovascular Therapy; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER: CITI SEES PFE INCREASING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO OFFSET EPS DILUTION FROM HIGHER ANTICIPATED R&D INVESTMENT TO MONETISE CURRENT PIPELINE; 25/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 4/25/2018, 7:30 PM; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Noncurrent Pension Liabilities $434 Million at March 31; 06/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Conservation Commission Mon, 4/9/2018, 6:30 AM; 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lvm Mgmt Ltd Mi holds 0.16% or 12,412 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 290,080 shares. Amica Retiree Trust stated it has 1,687 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Duncker Streett & Communication, Missouri-based fund reported 518 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks reported 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Paloma Partners Management Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 32,973 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Md has invested 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Zevin Asset Limited Liability Corporation owns 3,950 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Whittier Of Nevada holds 950 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Town And Country Financial Bank And Commerce Dba First Bankers Commerce holds 4,875 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Llc accumulated 4,019 shares. Gulf Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited holds 62,199 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Webster Bancorporation N A has 0% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 557 shares.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 selling transactions for $68.43 million activity.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20 billion and $18.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Funds (BND) by 245,041 shares to 789,399 shares, valued at $64.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortune Brands Home And Security (NYSE:FBHS) by 9,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,859 shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. Another trade for 11,000 shares valued at $491,920 was made by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hexavest Inc invested in 4,930 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va reported 60,011 shares stake. Gsa Cap Prtn Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 41,471 shares. Oakworth Cap holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 12,182 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Lc stated it has 18,528 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Private Wealth Advsrs stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 1,100 were accumulated by Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Co reported 68,672 shares stake. Prudential Plc owns 539,857 shares. Sigma Planning holds 22,220 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cambridge Invest Research reported 219,703 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Blair William & Com Il holds 632,214 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. State Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation stated it has 18.15 million shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. 1.49 million were reported by Mitsubishi Ufj Bk. 48,927 are owned by Amica Mutual Ins.

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64B and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7,725 shares to 338,910 shares, valued at $37.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bio (NYSE:BIO) by 1,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd..

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 11.09 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.