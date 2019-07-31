As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stock Value Declined, Altrinsic Global Advisors Increased Position; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Value Rose While Glacier Peak Capital Has Cut Its Position by $2.33 Million

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 64.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc bought 347,173 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 888,981 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.41M, up from 541,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $44.51. About 8.64M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 03/04/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics Announces Effective Date of Global Development & Commercialization Collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb; 27/03/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Announces Haiqing Wang, PhD, Bristol-Myers Squibb as Featured Speaker at QSP Day; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents lmfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE lll STUDY OF TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) AND COTELLIC (COBIMETINIB) IN PEOPLE WITH HEAVILY PRE-TREATED LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC COLORECTAL CANCER; 20/03/2018 – MYLAN NV – U.S. LAUNCH OF ONCOLOGY DRUG MITOMYCIN FOR INJECTION USP, 5 MG/VIAL, 20 MG/VIAL AND 40 MG/VIAL SINGLE DOSE VIALS; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 16/05/2018 – DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC DHG.l – ANNOUNCES TWO NEW HOTELS IN BRISTOL AND BIRMINGHAM, UK; 17/05/2018 – IPSEN SA IPN.PA – EC APPROVED CABOMETYX (CABOZANTINIB) 20, 40, 60 MG FOR FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR-RISK ARCC; 19/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/19/2018, 7:00 PM; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 43.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc sold 1,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,736 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09 million, down from 3,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $929.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $19.88 during the last trading session, reaching $1878.65. About 3.55 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – AMAZON OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 29/03/2018 – Expert Travel Advice From Lonely Planet Now Available On Voice Devices; 06/04/2018 – Mnuchin Says Trump Isn’t Targeting Amazon Over News (Correct); 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN; 24/05/2018 – Here’s Amazon’s explanation for the Alexa eavesdropping scandal; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says Swatch CEO; 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates; 30/04/2018 – Sainsbury’s Coupe gives Yorkshire the lead over Amazon of Seattle; 04/04/2018 – Trump is ‘not involved’ in picking whether Amazon gets multi-billion dollar contract: White House; 21/05/2018 – Express UK: Amazon Echo rival – Apple could be planning to launch a much cheaper HomePod

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $236,440 activity.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11 billion and $2.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited by 29,276 shares to 1.58 million shares, valued at $221.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 9,216 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02 million shares, and cut its stake in Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 5,488 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0.02% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Osterweis accumulated 13,289 shares. Washington-based Evergreen Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Pdt Prns Limited Liability Corp has 1.74% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 645,994 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated invested 0.25% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust invested in 0.32% or 7.17 million shares. Mechanics Fincl Bank Trust Department invested in 1.22% or 111,870 shares. First Fin In holds 12,400 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. 4,125 were reported by Stevens First Principles Inv Advisors. Blue Fincl invested in 13,295 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Sei Investments Commerce owns 569,989 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance owns 47,351 shares. Manchester Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp, a Vermont-based fund reported 18,274 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Lc reported 0.11% stake.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Plunged in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Empliciti Plus Pomalidomide and Low-Dose Dexamethasone for Treatment of Patients with R/R MM – StreetInsider.com” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Week In Cannabis: Tobacco And Retail Stray In The Weeds, Congress Holds SAFE Banking Hearings, New ETFs, And More – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 267,072 shares or 2.49% of the stock. Dsm Ptnrs Limited holds 3.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 118,412 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Co reported 0.76% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Virginia-based Kanawha Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Quantitative Llc has 3.52% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 34,200 shares. M&R Capital Incorporated holds 1.22% or 2,739 shares. Redwood Invs Ltd Liability holds 13,175 shares or 1.71% of its portfolio. 241 are held by Hudock Gru Limited. Bluestein R H And has invested 5.18% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nwi Limited Partnership accumulated 80,000 shares. Strategic Fincl Svcs holds 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 255 shares. Advisory Rech reported 574 shares. Azimuth Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 10,082 shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Liability owns 2,850 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Mgmt Assocs New York reported 1,074 shares.