As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stock Price Declined, Towerview Lifted Its Stake by $675,000; New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Market Valuation Rose While Indus Capital Partners Has Cut Position by $883,200

Towerview Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towerview Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.13M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towerview Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $49.26. About 9.02 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 08/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Historic District Commission Thu, 3/8/2018, 7:00 PM; 29/03/2018 – Hamilton Thorne Engages Bristol Capital to Provide Investor Relations and Communications Services; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO 1-YEAR PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL RATE `SUPERIOR BENEFIT’; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 06/03/2018 – Faster, more convenient Opdivo dosing schedules gives Bristol-Myers added edge in battle of the PD-1 blockbusters with Merck $BMY $MRK; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH – PHASE lll IMBLAZE370 STUDY EVALUATING COMBINATION OF TECENTRIQ AND COTELLIC DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 31/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Police Pension Fund Trustees Sun, 4/1/2018, 1:00 AM; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 13/03/2018 – GRYT Health and Bristol-Myers Squibb Announce New Digital Pilot to Advance Cancer Care through Patient-Driven Insights

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc sold 9,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 79,444 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.67 million, down from 88,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $111.04. About 509,102 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) was bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Citizens State Bank And Trust stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Cetera Advisor Ltd Llc stated it has 60,585 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Mercer Advisers invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 163,175 are owned by Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company. Bridges Inv reported 0.08% stake. Linscomb And Williams accumulated 6,503 shares. Johnson Fincl Grp Inc Inc reported 0.05% stake. Spinnaker Tru reported 56,186 shares. Moreover, Cleararc Cap has 0.3% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 22,235 shares. Taurus Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 5,848 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Mathes Co stated it has 18,859 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.02% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 28,163 shares. Cibc Retail Bank Usa has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Stonebridge Capital Management has 42,810 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Godsey & Gibb has 4,762 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Towerview Llc, which manages about $175.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brt Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) by 48,718 shares to 180,292 shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

