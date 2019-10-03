As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stock Price Declined, Tctc Holdings Has Upped Its Holding by $3.08 Million; New Generation Advisors Has Upped Its Position in P G & E (PCG) by $590,502

Tctc Holdings Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 21.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc bought 68,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 387,665 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.58M, up from 319,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $49.29. About 4.08 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 02/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb to Hold Investor Event to Discuss AACR Highlights; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBO SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVES PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL VS CHEMO IN FIRST-LINE LUNG CANCER; 18/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Action Date Is Aug 16; 29/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 3/29/2018, 8:00 PM; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Approves Supplemental Biologics License Application Updating Opdivo Dosing Schedul; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Also Now Approved for Shorter 30-Minute Infusions; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 4/10/2018, 2:00 PM; 03/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – APPLICATION IS BASED ON DATA FROM PART 1 OF CHECKMATE -227, A GLOBAL PHASE 3 STUDY; 26/04/2018 – BMY FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 CLINICAL TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN OVERALL SURVIVAL

New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in P G & E Corp (PCG) by 10.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 26,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 279,492 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.41 million, up from 252,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in P G & E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.87B market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $9.19. About 3.73M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 13/04/2018 – Request for Offers Launches for Oakland Clean Energy Initiative; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience; 25/05/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N – RESPONSE TO RELEASE OF INFORMATION BY CAL FIRE REGARDING SOME OF OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/13/2018 10:16 AM; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:11 PM; 19/04/2018 – DJ PG&E Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCG); 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/20/2018 10:56 AM; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/06/2018 07:27 PM; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 08:25 AM

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. Shares for $236,440 were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II on Thursday, May 16.

Tctc Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4,649 shares to 120,632 shares, valued at $13.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 9,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 419,596 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New Cla (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Tekla Cap Ltd Liability Company has 1.37% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 738,044 shares. Webster Commercial Bank N A owns 76,331 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 362,915 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited Com owns 12,287 shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Limited Com has invested 1.14% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 84,251 are owned by First Allied Advisory Services. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability holds 7,315 shares. Forbes J M & Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.1% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Azimuth Capital Mngmt Ltd has 0.47% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 155,474 shares. Mufg Americas Holding Corp owns 427,799 shares. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Thomas White International holds 6,949 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 16,260 were accumulated by Jones Financial Lllp. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Company Il owns 40,296 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Savant Capital Limited Com has 0.07% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lord Abbett & Lc has invested 0.11% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Utah Retirement Systems reported 0.04% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Barclays Public Ltd Co has 2.68M shares. Aviva Public Ltd Com has 0.03% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 191,180 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Corporation stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). King Street Cap Limited Partnership invested in 6.66% or 5.00M shares. Pnc Fincl Services Grp stated it has 7,010 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Whittier Of Nevada reported 855 shares. Silver Point Limited Partnership, Connecticut-based fund reported 13.18 million shares. Hbk Invests Lp has 0.81% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Legal And General Grp Pcl owns 2.98M shares. Steadfast Capital LP has 2.15% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 7.04M shares. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability invested 60.83% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) reported 45 shares stake. Earnest Partners Ltd Co accumulated 255 shares or 0% of the stock.

