As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stock Price Declined, Delta Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding; Kellogg Co (K) Shareholder Old Republic International Lifted Holding

Delta Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 10.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc sold 6,949 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 58,256 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78M, down from 65,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $47.32. About 11.86 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 01/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Bristol drops studies in experimental cancer med; doctor convicted for giving patient info to sales rep;; 30/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Dollar recovery seen as an earnings risk on horizon; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff D; 05/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 4/5/2018, 8:00 PM; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE FOR OPDIVO AT TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES FROM STUDY; 19/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/19/2018, 7:00 PM; 15/05/2018 – Partner Fund Adds Bristol-Myers, Exits Regeneron: 13F; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – U.S. REVENUES INCREASED 1% TO $2.8 BILLION IN THE QUARTER COMPARED TO THE SAME PERIOD A YEAR AGO; 20/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Fri, 4/20/2018, 8:00 PM

Old Republic International Corp increased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 34.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp bought 204,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 792,000 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.45M, up from 588,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $62.18. About 1.65 million shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 15/05/2018 – Maduro seizes Kellogg plant after it leaves Venezuela due to crisis; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Kellogg $1b WNG WNG 3Y +85a, WNG 10Y +150-155; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg latest company to pull out of Venezuela; 27/04/2018 – Kellogg to Increase Qtrly Div by 4% to 56c in 3Q; 27/04/2018 – KELLOGG CO. REPORTS PLANS FOR 4% DIV BOOST; 07/03/2018 – KELLOGG’S CHICAGO BAR CO. TO START SELLING NUT SPREADS; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO QTRLY U.S. MORNING FOODS REPORTED NET SALES $691 MLN VS $708 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Kellogg Company celebrates accelerated progress against its Breakfasts for Better Days goals in its 10th annual Corporate Respo; 15/05/2018 – Venezuela to give local Kellogg unit to workers after company halts operations; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.27

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Is Stumbling Ahead of Earnings – Investorplace.com” on July 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “These 5 Prescription Drugs Will Generate a Jaw-Dropping $62.3 Billion in 2024 – The Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Part 2 of the Phase 3 CheckMate -227 Did Not Meet Primary Endpoint – StreetInsider.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Week In Cannabis: Tobacco And Retail Stray In The Weeds, Congress Holds SAFE Banking Hearings, New ETFs, And More – Benzinga” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 11.27 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,520 are held by Guardian Cap L P. Rhenman And Prtnrs Asset holds 1.28% or 230,000 shares. Blume Capital Mngmt invested in 0.06% or 2,355 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 108,803 shares in its portfolio. Meritage Portfolio reported 0.3% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Stifel Fincl Corp holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 1.25 million shares. Chatham Grp Inc reported 0.11% stake. Tower Bridge stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 2,309 are held by Perkins Coie Tru Com. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 842,666 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Maverick Capital Ltd reported 138,060 shares. Savant Limited Com invested in 0.1% or 11,376 shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 13,210 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Or reported 9,600 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 408,527 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. The insider Samuels Theodore R. II bought 5,000 shares worth $236,440.

Delta Asset Management Llc, which manages about $659.71M and $696.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,194 shares to 1,742 shares, valued at $664,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $61.74 million activity.

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Tony the Tiger® is on a Mission to Give More Kids Access to In-School Sports – StreetInsider.com” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kellogg closes on Keebler sale – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kellogg +5% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings, the Jobs Report, and Some Hot Retirement Tips – Nasdaq” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kellogg Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has 0.03% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Bb&T Limited Liability Company stated it has 48,345 shares. Exane Derivatives accumulated 3,296 shares. Hennessy has invested 0.12% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). City Company reported 38,187 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl reported 6,829 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns Inc invested in 4,466 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 26,574 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.05% or 410,228 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw & Company reported 741,193 shares. Pggm Invs has invested 0.23% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). 420,229 are held by Cwm Limited Liability Com. First Commercial Bank Of Omaha holds 0.01% or 3,813 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Limited Company holds 0% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) or 12,856 shares.

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 800,000 shares to 465,000 shares, valued at $8.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Plc Adr (NYSE:BP) by 105,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.70 million shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).