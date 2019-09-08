As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stock Price Declined, Beech Hill Advisors Raised Its Holding; Portland General Elec (POR) Market Valuation Rose While Vista Capital Partners Lifted Position by $928,761

Beech Hill Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 8.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc bought 9,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 113,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.43 million, up from 104,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $48.27. About 7.85M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 15/04/2018 – #AACR18 round 1: Merck takes a direct swing at Bristol-Myers with adjuvant melanoma data for Keytruda $MRK $BMY; 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY SAY ELIQUIS USE ASSOCIATED W/ LOWER RATES OF STROKE; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer; 07/05/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Janssen to Pay Bristol-Myers Upfront Sum, Regulatory Milestone Payments; 15/05/2018 – Standard Lithium Enters Into Option to Acquire Additional Land Package in Bristol Dry Lake; 30/04/2018 – $BMY gives up on its own IDOi from $800M Flexus acquisition Two Ph3 trials just terminated; 29/05/2018 – Roche: Study is on Tecentriq Plus Chemotherapy for Type of Lung Cancer; 30/05/2018 – NEKTAR- ANNOUNCED NON-EXCLUSIVE, CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF NEKTAR’S NKTR-214, IN COMBINATION WITH SYNDAX’S ENTINOSTAT; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER

Vista Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Portland General Elec (POR) by 83.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc bought 18,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 39,952 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, up from 21,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Portland General Elec for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $56.28. About 505,625 shares traded. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC BOOSTS DIV; 22/05/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC – ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS SEEKING ADDITIONAL 100 AVERAGE MEGAWATTS OF RENEWABLE POWER GENERATING RE; 15/03/2018 – Stull, Stull & Brody Announces that a Complaint has been filed and it is Investigating Claims Relating to Potential Securities Law Violations by Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR); 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Adds Portland General, Exits G-III Apparel: 13F; 08/03/2018 AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 TO $2.25; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.3625/SHR; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys 3.3% Position in Portland General; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Sees 2018 EPS $2.10-EPS $2.25; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO SAYS REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 GUIDANCE OF $2.10 – $2.25 PER DILUTED SHARE

More notable recent Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Putting a charge in it: PGE takes Electric Avenue east – Portland Business Journal” on December 03, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down Over 1%; Allakos Shares Spike Higher – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Renewable Energy Quote That Investors Can’t Afford to Miss – The Motley Fool” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “PGE set to pay residential customers not to use energy – Portland Business Journal” with publication date: April 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold POR shares while 92 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 80.64 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 735 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System reported 132,698 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Co invested in 0.11% or 195,834 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada has invested 0.02% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). 2.70M were accumulated by Ajo Lp. Everett Harris & Ca accumulated 4,350 shares. 38 are held by Toronto Dominion Savings Bank. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 16,417 shares. Vanguard Group holds 0.02% or 9.74 million shares. Invesco Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 843,549 shares. Vista Prtn Inc reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 28,403 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 1.58M shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors holds 2,893 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 122,301 are held by Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Com.

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87 million and $485.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Reit Fund (SCHH) by 26,096 shares to 27,722 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Growth Index Fund (VUG) by 5,623 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 415,303 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market Fund (SCHB).

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81 million and $162.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17,585 shares to 37,183 shares, valued at $7.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 77,381 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,506 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett Co Limited holds 718,721 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Appleton Prtn Inc Ma holds 13,291 shares. The Minnesota-based Mairs has invested 0.14% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Scotia Cap holds 0.06% or 96,165 shares in its portfolio. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Pa reported 6,110 shares. 71,381 were reported by Kentucky Retirement Sys. Tocqueville Asset Lp reported 178,007 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 5.42M are owned by Royal Retail Bank Of Canada. The Japan-based Norinchukin National Bank The has invested 0.24% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Private Asset Mgmt has 122,514 shares. Paloma Prtn Mngmt Com reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Donaldson Management has 0.04% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Gru One Trading Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Noesis Capital Mangement reported 0% stake. Td Asset Mgmt accumulated 659,231 shares or 0.05% of the stock.