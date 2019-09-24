As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stock Price Declined, Bangor Savings Bank Has Lifted Position by $673,695; As Jack In The Box (JACK) Shares Declined, Jana Partners Raised Its Holding by $599,400

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 0.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 7,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 939,532 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.47M, up from 932,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $90.43. About 137,711 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Jack in the Box Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JACK); 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX 2Q ADJ OPER EPS 80C, EST. 86C; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Rev $57.8M; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Term Loan; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Net $47.6M; 21/03/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees Approximately 25 Restaurants Opening System-Wide in FY18; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Completes Sale of Qdoba to Affiliates of Apollo Global Management for About $305M Cash; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Jack in the Box May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 52.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank bought 14,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 43,656 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98M, up from 28,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $50.01. About 4.14M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 07/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Gets FDA Priority Review in First-Line Lung Cancer Treatment; 15/04/2018 – 5.1 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 47KM SW OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18: Bristol-Myers tunes out static, broadcasts impressive results for Opdivo/Yervoy lung cancer combo $BMY $MRK; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBO SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVES PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL VS CHEMO IN FIRST-LINE LUNG CANCER; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Combo Shows Superior Benefit for Co-Primary Endpoint of Progression-Free Survival; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non; 08/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $566.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,313 shares to 25,336 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,314 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,524 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tot World Stk Index (VT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tealwood Asset Management stated it has 1.24% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0.03% or 142,524 shares in its portfolio. 2,318 were reported by Nelson Roberts Advisors. Azimuth Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 155,474 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. 1,116 are held by Allsquare Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 1.88M were accumulated by Ajo L P. Aureus Asset Ltd Company invested in 0.03% or 6,070 shares. Duff And Phelps Invest Management accumulated 18,005 shares. Psagot Inv House Limited has 3,860 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cls Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 10,128 shares in its portfolio. Stock Yards Bank & Trust And accumulated 211,214 shares. Pennsylvania-based Janney Capital Limited has invested 0.04% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Wetherby Asset Mgmt has 0.22% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Korea Corp invested in 1.28 million shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. Another trade for 11,000 shares valued at $491,920 was made by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.

