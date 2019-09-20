As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stock Price Declined, Bailard Boosted by $2.57 Million Its Holding; Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) Holder Hbk Investments LP Boosted Its Holding by $18.72 Million

Hbk Investments LP increased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) by 85.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP bought 1.56 million shares as the company’s stock declined 19.90% . The hedge fund held 3.38M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.87M, up from 1.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $694.08M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $9.27. About 387,892 shares traded. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has declined 30.84% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 20/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Acquires Bokun, Leading Software Provider, To Bring Experiences Sector Further Online; 08/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Presenting at Conference May 14; 15/05/2018 – Indaba Capital Management Buys 2.8% of Liberty TripAdvisor

Bailard Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 107.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc bought 57,021 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 109,975 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.99 million, up from 52,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $50.7. About 7.39 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Improves Lung Cancer Treatment Results With Avastin; 19/03/2018 – Evening Post: Exclusive: AFC Bournemouth step up interest in Bristol City’s Bobby Reid as Premier League clubs circle; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS: FDA ACCEPTS SNDA FOR CABOMETYX; 03/04/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics: Collaboration Pact With Bristol-Myers Became Effective After FTC Waiting Period; 02/05/2018 – QATAR CHOSE CARDIFF OVER BRISTOL FOR BIGGER CATCHMENT: AL BAKER; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Tue, 4/10/2018, 8:00 PM; 08/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Planning Board Thu, 3/8/2018, 7:00 PM; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 15/03/2018 – InterDigital Congratulates Bristol on Smart City GLOMO Win

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. 11,000 shares were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J, worth $491,920 on Wednesday, July 31.

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27 billion and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 29,545 shares to 11,175 shares, valued at $427,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 324 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,390 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41 billion and $5.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 3.41M shares to 265,487 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 157,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,582 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.