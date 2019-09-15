As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stock Declined, Shareholder Bangor Savings Bank Has Upped Its Stake; Facebook (FB) Holder Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has Trimmed Position

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 52.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank bought 14,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 43,656 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98 million, up from 28,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.43. About 7.13 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 16/04/2018 – Merck & Co. Cements Lead in Lung Cancer as Bristol-Myers Fizzles; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: OPDIVO PHASE 3 SHOWED BENEFIT FOR PRIMARY ENDPT; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN); 24/04/2018 – New Oncology Clinical Collaboration between Nektar and Takeda to Evaluate Combination of NKTR-214, a CD122-biased Agonist, and TAK-659, a Dual SYK and FLT-3 Inhibitor, in Liquid and Solid Tumors; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 06/03/2018 – Faster, more convenient Opdivo dosing schedules gives Bristol-Myers added edge in battle of the PD-1 blockbusters with Merck $BMY $MRK; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE OF OPDIVO WITH A TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES; 03/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Tue, 4/3/2018, 7:30 PM

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 74.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 3,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 1,118 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $219,000, down from 4,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $534.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 9.81M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO ADVANCE BILL TO RETAIN 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 06/03/2018 – Change of tune Facebook takes […]; 16/04/2018 – Facebook Hearings Illuminate Future of Business and Data Privacy; 19/03/2018 – LASRY: FACEBOOK SHOULD BE REGULATED LIKE A UTILITY; 03/05/2018 – American Century Adds Aptiv, Exits Flex, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Watch tech hedge fund manager and former Facebook exec Palihapitiya reveal his latest play; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK FINED 396M WON IN S. KOREA OVER VIOLATING RULES; 06/03/2018 – The political right has found a new foe in Google, Facebook and big tech; 20/03/2018 – Industrials Up As Fed, Facebook Jitters Subside — Industrials Roundup; 29/05/2018 – COO Sheryl Sandberg emphasized that threats are always evolving, and Facebook is trying to anticipate future threats, not just react

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.12 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hudock Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company holds 1,239 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 1.17% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). North Carolina-based Willingdon Wealth Management has invested 1.55% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Perigon Wealth Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 21,138 shares. 31,366 are owned by Cibc Fincl Bank Usa. Altfest L J And Communications stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tudor Invest Et Al reported 0.21% stake. Linscomb & Williams has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 127,765 were accumulated by Tiger Mngmt Limited Company. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Company accumulated 2.29M shares or 0.84% of the stock. National Bank & Trust reported 363,424 shares. Palladium Prtnrs Ltd owns 40,353 shares. Cypress Capital Group reported 0.09% stake. Moneta Group Incorporated Ltd Company reported 0.16% stake. Papp L Roy And Assocs invested in 3,001 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J.

