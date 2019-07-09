As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stock Declined, Mufg Americas Holdings Has Raised Holding by $855,823; Adobe (ADBE) Holder Saturna Capital Has Decreased Its Position as Share Price Rose

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp bought 18,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 416,969 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.89M, up from 398,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $46.06. About 6.27M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 4/16/2018, 7:00 PM; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 4/10/2018, 2:00 PM; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER CEO SAID BMY `NOT WORTH PAYING THE MONEY FOR’: CITI; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo(R) (nivolumab) Now The First And Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor To Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL, LICENSES GRANTED TO CO TO USE YERVOY(REG) IN TRIAL WILL TERMINATE; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: In Phase 3 CheckMate -214 Clinical Trial, Opdivo + Yervoy Combination Demonstrated a Significant and Unprecedented Increase in Overall Survival; 08/03/2018 – BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S – PHASE 2 RANDOMIZED TRIAL WILL ENROLL UP TO 74 PATIENTS; 15/03/2018 – Exelixis Submits U.S. Supplemental New Drug Application for Cabometyx (Cabozantinib) for Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma

Saturna Capital Corp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (ADBE) by 0.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp sold 2,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 482,049 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.46M, down from 484,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Adobe Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $304.26. About 916,894 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 23/05/2018 – MarketingLand: Adobe suits up for e-commerce competition with its purchase of Magento; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TO BOOST MARKETING ANALYTICS WITH MORE APP INTEGRATIONS; 09/04/2018 – Adobe Launches Spark With Premium Features for Every Student, Free of Charge; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX a; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New US Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 28/03/2018 – The company’s primary competitor is Adobe; 04/05/2018 – Adobe Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Cloud Platform Innovation Showcased at Summit

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWO) by 8,629 shares to 76,387 shares, valued at $15.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dte Energy Co by 64,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,175 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argyle Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 1.47% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 6,490 were reported by Fairpointe Capital Lc. Cibc Markets has 392,423 shares. Pacific Glob Invest stated it has 0.11% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Grace White New York holds 0.11% or 9,848 shares. Bennicas & Associates accumulated 29,175 shares. Raymond James & Assoc holds 1.73M shares. Bragg Financial owns 57,172 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Boyd Watterson Asset Lc Oh holds 0.15% or 5,011 shares in its portfolio. Girard Partners Limited, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 19,349 shares. Sphera Funds Mngmt invested 3.86% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Rodgers Brothers has 0.06% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Veritable Limited Partnership owns 173,784 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Mengis Capital Management has invested 1.17% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). King Wealth owns 9,152 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $236,440 activity.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 47.84 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 4,948 shares. Ima Wealth, Kansas-based fund reported 38 shares. Barclays Public Limited has invested 0.19% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Shine Invest Advisory Ser has invested 0.31% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Badgley Phelps Bell reported 25,840 shares stake. 2,376 were accumulated by Court Place Limited Liability. Prudential Public Limited Co reported 7,221 shares. Williams Jones & Limited Liability holds 1,929 shares. Two Creeks Capital Lp accumulated 8.69% or 482,868 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 219,462 shares. Blair William & Il invested in 785,195 shares or 1.28% of the stock. Westpac accumulated 95,920 shares. Oxbow Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 903 shares. Kcm Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 6,313 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Rampart Inv Ltd Company accumulated 16,155 shares.

