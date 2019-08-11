As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stock Declined, Advisors Capital Management Has Increased Position by $7.59 Million; Nadler Financial Group Has Lowered Stake in Apple (AAPL) as Share Value Rose

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 67.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc bought 161,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 402,674 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.96 million, up from 241,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $47.32. About 11.86M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 26/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/26/2018, 7:30 PM; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents lmfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 18/04/2018 – FDA ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO FOR PRIORITY REVIEW IN SCLC; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18 says there was an embargo break on $BMY that triggered the early release — not $BMY; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 25/04/2018 – USGS: M 4.7 – 243km WSW of Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…

Nadler Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nadler Financial Group Inc sold 2,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 46,745 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.88 million, down from 48,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $908.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – This is the Apple store for weed; 02/05/2018 – Apple caps tech revival and spurs Wall St to rethink pessimism; 07/05/2018 – Wall St marches higher fuelled by energy, Apple gains; 26/04/2018 – FileWave extends robust support for Apple technologies in a multi-platform solution, with version 12.8; 10/05/2018 – Apple has scrapped plans for an 850 million euro ($1 billion) data center in Ireland; 05/04/2018 – It’s vital that Apple has at least one product that’s a serious workhorse capable of pushing the envelope in augmented and virtual reality, machine learning, and other large, intensive industrial projects; 27/04/2018 – JF Larouche: Apple’s mistakes with HomePod will cost it a huge new market, according to a brutal Deutsche Bank analysis (AAPL); 27/04/2018 – Tesla’s head of Autopilot leaves; ex-Apple exec to succeed him; 08/03/2018 – Apple also issued its conflict minerals report; 02/04/2018 – India imposes 10 percent tax on import of key smartphone components

Nadler Financial Group Inc, which manages about $498.99M and $313.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 1.77M shares to 1.83 million shares, valued at $22.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Princeton Port Strategies Gp Lc holds 61,184 shares or 3.1% of its portfolio. Camelot Portfolios has invested 1.16% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mufg Americas Holding reported 2.6% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Blb&B Advisors Limited Company owns 80,573 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd accumulated 63,099 shares. New England Private Wealth Lc holds 26,898 shares. Clark Estates New York reported 1.92% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Old Dominion Cap Mgmt invested in 0.76% or 10,572 shares. Willis Inv Counsel holds 122,600 shares. Northeast Consultants has 60,057 shares for 1.27% of their portfolio. Force Cap Mgmt Lc has 12,800 shares. Financial Mngmt Professionals reported 0.34% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Shine Invest Advisory Svcs stated it has 6,136 shares. Hemenway Trust Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 3.71% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Tru LP invested 0.47% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II bought 5,000 shares worth $236,440.

