As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shares Declined, Peak Asset Management Boosted Holding by $334,170; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Chesapeake Asset Management Has Upped Stake

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 43.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc bought 4,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,147 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, up from 9,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $141.48. About 1.38 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – FOX – THE FOX NEWS CHANNEL ACHIEVED ITS HIGHEST QUARTERLY EBITDA IN ITS HISTORY – LACHLAN MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT £10.75/SHARE: UK PANEL; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Parks & Resorts Rev $4.88B; 30/05/2018 – Fox Sets Date for Disney Vote, Putting Pressure on Comcast; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 03/04/2018 – Will Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney help in the Sky arm-wrestle?; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE HAS FURTHER RULED THAT DISNEY’S OFFER MUST BE AT £10.75 IN CASH FOR EACH ORDINARY SHARE IN SKY; 08/03/2018 – Disney Shareholders Won’t Endorse CEO Robert Iger’s Compensation Plans; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – FOX CEO JAMES MURDOCH TO QUIT AFTER DISNEY DEAL TO PURSUE SOMETHING OF HIS OWN; 24/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is aiming to launch its own rival to Disney parks, officials say

Peak Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 46.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc bought 7,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 22,336 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, up from 15,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $45.44. About 3.02M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 19/03/2018 – Evening Post: Exclusive: AFC Bournemouth step up interest in Bristol City’s Bobby Reid as Premier League clubs circle; 18/05/2018 – 5.1 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 166KM S OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – INCREASING 2018 NON-GAAP EPS GUIDANCE RANGE FROM $3.15 – $3.30 TO $3.35 – $3.45; 15/05/2018 – Partner Fund Adds Bristol-Myers, Exits Regeneron: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 4/25/2018, 7:30 PM; 29/05/2018 – Exelixis Announces U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental New Drug Application For CABOMETYX(R) (cabozantinib) In Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 29/03/2018 – BMS-986231 (Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ligand) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – New Oncology Clinical Collaboration between Nektar and Takeda to Evaluate Combination of NKTR-214, a CD122-biased Agonist, and TAK-659, a Dual SYK and FLT-3 Inhibitor, in Liquid and Solid Tumors; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO SEES 2018 WORLDWIDE REVENUES INCREASING IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS

Peak Asset Management Llc, which manages about $326.42 million and $293.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,269 shares to 109,573 shares, valued at $12.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 75,199 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,023 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.04% stake. Grassi Inv holds 71,416 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Co has 17.06 million shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 147,429 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Nbt State Bank N A holds 0.9% or 103,469 shares. Hikari Limited holds 0.31% or 62,080 shares in its portfolio. Granite Point Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.09% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Coho Prns Limited reported 10,600 shares. Perkins Cap Management reported 12,875 shares. Susquehanna Intl Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.07% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 3.47M shares. Andra Ap invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability owns 0.54% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 12.35 million shares. Goelzer Investment holds 0.71% or 157,471 shares in its portfolio. Cognios Cap Ltd stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 230,926 are owned by Da Davidson Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.