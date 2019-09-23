As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shares Declined, Lakeview Capital Partners Has Upped Its Position; Carderock Capital Management Boosted Danaher (DHR) Stake by $575,952

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 9.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc bought 4,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 46,099 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.59M, up from 42,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $146.47. About 5.12 million shares traded or 125.77% up from the average. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 25/04/2018 – Danaher Approached GE About Deal for GE’s Life-Sciences Unit; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.62 TO $3.69; 04/05/2018 – OC OERLIKON PREPARING LISTING FOR ITS DRIVE SYSTEMS BUSINESS; 07/05/2018 – Leica Microsystems Expands EM Sample Prep Coverage through NCI Inc; 17/04/2018 – New Keithley KickStart 2.0 Software Removes Complexity from Multi-Instrument Setup, Fast Data Visualization; 13/03/2018 – Tektronix Speeds Debug for 400G PAM4 Designs; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 07/03/2018 – Danaher Sees 1Q Adjusted EPS Above High-End of Prior Guidance; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $4.38 TO $4.45

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 217.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc bought 20,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 30,378 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, up from 9,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.57. About 13.58 million shares traded or 7.13% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – lnterDigital Congratulates Bristol on Smart City GLOMO Win; 07/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN TO PAY BRISTOL-MYERS UPFRONT SUM PLUS MILESTONES; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 03/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – PROPOSAL ON DISCLOSING RISKS RELATED TO CONCERN OVER DRUG PRICING STRATEGIES INCORPORATED INTO INCENTIVE COMPENSATION PLANS WAS NOT APPROVED; 08/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 3/8/2018, 7:00 PM; 20/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower131 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Reduced

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II had bought 5,000 shares worth $236,440 on Thursday, May 16.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II had bought 5,000 shares worth $236,440 on Thursday, May 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.98 in 2019Q1.

