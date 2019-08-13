As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shares Declined, Holder Trust Company Of Virginia Cut by $362,370 Its Stake; Deutsche Bank Ag Has Boosted Its Carlyle Group LP (CG) Stake by $390,114

Deutsche Bank Ag increased its stake in Carlyle Group LP (CG) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag bought 21,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.34% . The institutional investor held 1.80M shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.98 million, up from 1.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Carlyle Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.57B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $22.18. About 400,402 shares traded. The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) has declined 0.21% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CG News: 01/05/2018 – CARLYLE GROUP AUM $201B, EST. $201.05B (2 EST.); 07/05/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom to buy majority stake in parent of Carlyle-owned ADT Caps; 11/04/2018 – VARO ENERGY CEO SAYS NOT IN HURRY TO FLOAT, DOES NOT IMPACT GROWTH PLANS; 27/03/2018 – Akzo Nobel Selling Specialty Chemicals to Carlyle Group for EUR10.1B; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Carlyle Global Market Strategies CLO 2014-1, Ltd./LLC Refi Nts; Issues New Issue Report; 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A B2 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING TO ATOTECH UK TOPCO LTD; 21/05/2018 – CARLYLE GROUP – KING WILL SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF MILLICENT PHARMA, BOISSONNEAULT AS CEO, AND GEOFFREY ELLIOTT AS CFO; 09/05/2018 – Nordic Aviation Is Said to Attract Carlyle, Blackstone (Correct); 04/05/2018 – Germany’s DZ Bank to sell parts of DVB after muted interest for unit; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B1 RATINGS TO ORTHO-CLINICAL’S PROPOSED BANK CREDIT FACILITY

Trust Company Of Virginia decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 15.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia sold 7,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 42,338 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, down from 50,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $46.4. About 3.23M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 24/04/2018 – 5.3 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 291KM WSW OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 26/04/2018 – LUPUS THERAPEUTICS, BMY TO COLLABORATE ON BMS-986165 TESTING; 05/04/2018 – Mike Bristol Joins Symphony RetailAI as Vice President Personalized Marketing; 04/04/2018 – USGS: M 5.2 – 144km NNE of Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands; 30/05/2018 – NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS – COLLABORATION WILL EVALUATE COMBINATION OF ENTINOSTAT WITH NKTR-214 IN PATIENTS WITH PD-1 REFRACTORY MELANOMA; 24/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Tue, 4/24/2018, 6:00 PM; 12/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & HARVARD REPORT NEW FIBROSIS RESEARCH; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA ACCEPTS OPDIVO APPLICATION FOR FOR PRIORITY REVIEW; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 03/04/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics Announces Effective Date of Global Development & Commercialization Collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 11.05 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillsdale Investment owns 10,910 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Beese Fulmer Inv Mgmt reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moneta Gp Inv Limited Liability Com reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). The Illinois-based Brookstone has invested 0.04% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Tdam Usa reported 0.23% stake. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks reported 0.21% stake. The New Jersey-based Princeton Port Strategies Lc has invested 0.36% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Community Fincl Bank Na has invested 0.41% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Beck Mack And Oliver Limited holds 20,872 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset Management has 0.27% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 71,911 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.13% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Shayne & reported 4,222 shares. The Connecticut-based Conning Inc has invested 0.05% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 105,526 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt holds 1.76M shares.

Trust Company Of Virginia, which manages about $757.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 2,694 shares to 186,826 shares, valued at $30.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 8,058 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,868 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. $491,920 worth of stock was bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $167.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 47,153 shares to 117,733 shares, valued at $4.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio (NASDAQ:UCFC) by 43,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 278,706 shares, and cut its stake in South Jersey Inds Inc (NYSE:SJI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold CG shares while 36 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 39.31 million shares or 8.96% less from 43.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory reported 0% stake. Pinnacle Assoc owns 32,725 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Dnb Asset Mngmt As accumulated 136,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Bessemer has 0% invested in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) for 39,539 shares. Captrust Fin reported 100 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 57,966 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.25% or 207,917 shares. Allen Inv Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Wells Fargo And Co Mn has 376,411 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Incorporated Ny holds 500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Carret Asset Management Lc has invested 0.05% in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Glacier Peak accumulated 42,500 shares. Tower Ltd (Trc) holds 2,449 shares. 175,163 are held by Royal State Bank Of Canada. Alps accumulated 0.02% or 159,100 shares.

