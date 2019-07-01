As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shares Declined, Holder Ionic Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $3.53 Million; Shareholder Credit Suisse Ag Lifted International Business Machs (Put) (IBM) Stake

Credit Suisse Ag increased its stake in International Business Machs (Put) (IBM) by 68.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag bought 61,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 151,400 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.36M, up from 89,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in International Business Machs (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $139.69. About 1.91M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – Bloomberg TV: Breaking down IBM’s first-quarter results; 14/03/2018 – CLOUDFLARE IN COLLABORATION PACT WITH IBM; 19/03/2018 – Radiant Logic Highlights RadiantOne Federated Identity Platform at IBM Think; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 23/05/2018 – IBM gives jobs boost to Emmanuel Macron’s pitch to tech groups; 04/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY SOLD COMPLETELY OUT OF IBM:CNBC; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 08/03/2018 – IBM Targets Long-Term EPS Growth in High-Single-Digits; 24/05/2018 – SBERBANK, IBM SIGN AGREEMENT ON WATSON FOR ONCOLOGY; 21/04/2018 – DJ International Business Machines Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBM)

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 88.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 75,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 9,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $468,000, down from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $45.99. About 9.11 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY SAY ELIQUIS USE ASSOCIATED W/ LOWER RATES OF STROKE; 30/04/2018 – $BMY gives up on its own IDOi from $800M Flexus acquisition Two Ph3 trials just terminated; 15/04/2018 – 5.1 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 47KM SW OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 13/04/2018 – Genomic Features of Response to Combination #Immunotherapy in Patients with Advanced NSCLC; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 23/05/2018 – Official strategy to improve worker output called into doubt by research Bristol City boasts cluster of high-skill industries; 22/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb, Illumina to Collaborate to Develop, Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb Oncology Immunotherapies; 17/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Tue, 4/17/2018, 8:00 PM; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $236,440 activity.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 3.96% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 10.95 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83 billion and $641.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (FXI) by 128,000 shares to 144,000 shares, valued at $6.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Willscot Corp by 64,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97 billion and $109.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 33,148 shares to 27,725 shares, valued at $646,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bunge Limited (Put) (NYSE:BG) by 404,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sturm Ruger & Co Inc (NYSE:RGR).