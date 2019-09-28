As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Northpointe Capital Has Cut Holding by $1.30 Million; Kdi Capital Partners Increases Position in Bb&T (BBT)

Northpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 65.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc sold 28,958 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 15,366 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $697,000, down from 44,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.22. About 11.20 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOMMENDING AP; 26/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 4/26/2018, 8:30 PM; 09/04/2018 – CANADA OKS TECENTRIQ FOR METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, OPDIVO DEMONSTRATED A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL ON PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL; 03/04/2018 – NEKTAR: PACT W/ BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB NOW EFFECTIVE; 08/05/2018 – Infinity Announces Presentations On IPI-549 At Upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ILLUMINA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS FOR BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S ONCOLOGY IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 24/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 33.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 55,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 223,250 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.97 million, up from 167,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $53.46. About 4.45 million shares traded or 0.23% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP: FILES FOR MIXED SECURITIES OFFERING; 21/03/2018 – BB&T increases prime lending rate; 23/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Conference May 30; 06/04/2018 – BB&T: Terms Not Disclosed, Transaction Seen Closing 3; 15/03/2018 – BB&T Names Christian Corts President of Tennessee Region; 23/04/2018 – BB&T Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.44%; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 53 investors sold BBT shares while 279 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 523.08 million shares or 3.13% more from 507.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sequoia Advisors Ltd Llc owns 9,926 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Salem Inv Counselors holds 321,253 shares. Dupont Capital Management Corp, Delaware-based fund reported 10,158 shares. Mitchell Cap Mgmt accumulated 31,640 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has 12,036 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alexandria Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 82,270 shares. World Asset accumulated 49,945 shares. Moreover, Bryn Mawr has 1.05% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 393,933 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc has 0.11% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Aull And Monroe Inv Management has 23,913 shares. Epoch Ptnrs holds 0.52% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 2.32 million shares. Moreover, Conning has 1.42% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 80,910 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Group Inc reported 1.63 million shares. United Asset Strategies, a New York-based fund reported 102,618 shares.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13M and $267.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 7,942 shares to 72,706 shares, valued at $12.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5,481 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,601 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Energy (XLE).

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “BB&T Decreases Prime Lending Rate – PRNewswire” published on September 18, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “The BB&T Leadership Institute campus named for CEO Kelly King – PRNewswire” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Best ETFs for 2019: Financial Sector Spider Reflects Bank Stock Struggles – Investorplace.com” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Wake Forest assumes rare role of giant in game against Elon – Triad Business Journal” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Announces Pooled Five-Year Survival Results for Opdivo in Previously-Treated Advanced NSCLC – StreetInsider.com” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bristol-Myers’ Opdivo fails to achieve PFS endpoint in late-stage brain cancer study – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Says Research at ESMO Demonstrates Breadth of Oncology Development Program and Focus on Improving OS Across Multiple Cancers – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $314.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 16,365 shares to 68,567 shares, valued at $5.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 36,608 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,439 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II had bought 5,000 shares worth $236,440 on Thursday, May 16.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 11.96 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cleararc Cap stated it has 22,235 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.19% or 356,570 shares. The Georgia-based Signaturefd Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Chilton Invest Ltd Liability reported 6,157 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lipe Dalton, a New York-based fund reported 73,096 shares. Whitnell accumulated 0.26% or 15,247 shares. Nuwave Invest Limited Com has 138 shares. Shine Investment Advisory accumulated 199 shares. Benedict Financial Advsrs Inc has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Com holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 847,782 shares. Ajo LP has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Associated Banc has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Brighton Jones Limited Liability Co has invested 0.06% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Argent Tru, a Tennessee-based fund reported 66,408 shares. Savant Cap Limited Co stated it has 10,492 shares.