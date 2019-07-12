As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Hamel Associates Has Cut by $958,753 Its Stake; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding Lifted by Bbr Partners Llc

Hamel Associates Inc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 69.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc sold 20,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,973 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $428,000, down from 29,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $43.97. About 7.62M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and; 26/04/2018 – Opdivo Drives Bristol-Myers Growth — Earnings Review; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly Chinese Population with Previously Treated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 03/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – APPLICATION IS BASED ON DATA FROM PART 1 OF CHECKMATE -227, A GLOBAL PHASE 3 STUDY; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a; 26/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 4/26/2018, 8:30 PM; 26/04/2018 – BMY CEO SAYS OPDIVO IS A GROWTH FRANCHISE

Bbr Partners Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 6.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc bought 8,184 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 141,596 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.44 million, up from 133,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $329.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $77.7. About 2.31M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON PRESS CONFERENCE ENDS; 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY TO PERFORM WORK ON COKER; 07/03/2018 – Exxon’s XTO caps leaking gas well in Ohio; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sets new targets for reducing emissions; 29/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Six of the Eight Newly Awarded Blocks Will Be Operated by Exxon; 18/04/2018 – Sonatrach says Exxon Mobil considering investment in Algeria; 20/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Considers Polypropylene Production Expansion Along U.S. Gulf Coast; 22/05/2018 – Exxon Won First Round of Island Gas Prize; Now Locals Want More; 30/04/2018 – Former Exxon executive calls on oil industry to clean up its climate act; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $236,440 activity.

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24M and $222.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,950 shares to 7,175 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,611 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,596 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Taylor Asset Mgmt accumulated 25,000 shares. Elm Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.23% stake. Piper Jaffray & Company accumulated 88 shares. Inv House Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.16% or 30,204 shares. Colorado-based Alps has invested 0.26% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Peddock Cap Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0.15% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). First Citizens National Bank Communications accumulated 8,871 shares or 0.05% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Management Ltd has invested 0.62% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Birch Hill Invest Advsr Limited Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Meeder Asset Management reported 0.27% stake. Finemark Retail Bank has 0.32% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 113,945 shares. 520,159 are owned by Comerica National Bank & Trust. Pointstate LP holds 2.24 million shares or 2.11% of its portfolio. Ronna Sue Cohen accumulated 1.52M shares or 1.02% of the stock. The Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Svcs has invested 0.14% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 3.96% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.66 billion for 10.47 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

