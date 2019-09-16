As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Share Value Declined, Holder Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Has Decreased Its Position by $502,020; Toth Financial Advisory Has Decreased Holding in Splunk (SPLK) by $561,250

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 95.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp sold 4,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25,000, down from 4,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $113.65. About 1.18 million shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss $118.5M; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 09/04/2018 – SPLUNK CLOSES PURCHASE OF PHANTOM; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Raises 2019 View To Rev $1.645B; 05/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis Report; 12/04/2018 – Nexthink Announces Integration With Splunk; 04/04/2018 – FTC: 20180928: Splunk Inc.; Phantom Cyber Corporation; 24/04/2018 – Splunk Customers Accelerate Business Value Through Artificial Intelligence; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 19.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company sold 11,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 46,528 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11M, down from 57,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.43. About 7.34 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 27/03/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Announces Haiqing Wang, PhD, Bristol-Myers Squibb as Featured Speaker at QSP Day; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 19/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Rogers Free Library Thu, 4/19/2018, 7:30 PM; 19/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Bristol-Myers and Otsuka to face first trial over claims an antipsychotic pill caused compulsive behavior; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Worldwide Collaboration with Janssen to Develop and Commercialize Next-Generation Cardiovascular; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN STUDY, YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED SUPERIOR BENEFIT FOR CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PFS VERSUS CHEMOTHERAPY; 04/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Substance Abuse Prevention Task Force Wed, 4/4/2018, 10:30 AM; 03/04/2018 – NEKTAR: BMY MADE UPFRONT CASH PAYMENT OF $1.0B TO NEKTAR; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 15/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb to Take Part in UBS 2018 Global Healthcare Conference

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 11.77 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II had bought 5,000 shares worth $236,440.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: Biogen vs. Celgene – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Celgene’s $13.4 Billion Deal With Amgen Is a Win-Win-Win – Motley Fool” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Declining Revenues in 2020 for Bristol-Myers Squibb, BMY Stock? – Forbes” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, which manages about $216.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 5,116 shares to 27,707 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 5,538 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,478 shares, and has risen its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loews Corporation accumulated 370,000 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Comerica Comml Bank holds 519,343 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Cadence Cap Management Llc invested in 0.18% or 39,498 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Lc reported 329 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Llc reported 13,930 shares. Financial holds 150 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp invested in 0.03% or 261,863 shares. Knott David M has 27,080 shares. Bangor Bancorporation has invested 0.35% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation invested in 310,479 shares. 10,655 were reported by King Wealth. Hollencrest Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.08% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). California-based Beddow Mgmt has invested 1% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 0.01% or 1,322 shares. Burney Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

More notable recent Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Splunk: No Cash Flow, No Problem – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Alteryx Should Be on Your Radar – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The 4th Industrial Revolution Portfolio: Big Data Plays – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Splunk: Time To Dive In – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp, which manages about $319.42 million and $447.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 1,614 shares to 3,090 shares, valued at $608,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 6,653 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,142 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).