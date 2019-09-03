As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Share Value Declined, American Century Companies Cut Its Position; Tig Advisors Holding in United Technologies (UTX) Increased by $9.52 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 898.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 89,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 99,809 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.63M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $130.24. About 2.33 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 03/04/2018 – United Technologies First Quarter Earnings Advisory; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS EXPECT A FULL REVIEW OF THE UTC PORTFOLIO TO BE COMPLETED IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Capital Expenditures $337M; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes UTC to split into 3 businesses-letter; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Committed to Maintaining Constructive Dialogue With Shareowners Representing All Points of View; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Segment Operating Margin 13.1%; 04/05/2018 – EC Commission Approves Acquisition of Rockwell Collins by UTC, Subject to Conditions; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corporation and SBA Joint Initiative

American Century Companies Inc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 47.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc sold 2.07M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 2.32M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.62M, down from 4.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $48.07. About 8.13 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 27/03/2018 – Breckenridge: Entecavir a Generic Version of Baraclude Tablets by Bristol-Myers Squibb; 15/03/2018 – lnterDigital Congratulates Bristol on Smart City GLOMO Win; 16/04/2018 – Janssen, Bristol-Myers to Advance Next-Generation Therapy for Cardiovascular Diseases; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 15/04/2018 – USGS: M 5.1 – 47km SW of Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands; 12/03/2018 – THEATRE The Cherry Orchard Bristol […]; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca cancer drug hits second goal by extending survival; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Eliquis Revenue $1.51 Billion

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Cap Ltd Com (Trc) holds 24,251 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Colonial Advisors owns 5,648 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership has invested 1.36% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Bellecapital Interest Ltd has 0.6% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Coho Prtnrs Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Natl Bank Of The West owns 19,779 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Trustco Savings Bank Corp N Y reported 18,001 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 27,228 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Nbt Commercial Bank N A New York owns 103,469 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Etrade Mngmt Limited Company owns 64,667 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. First Republic Inc has invested 0.19% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). First National Bank & Trust & Tru Of Newtown stated it has 38,110 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Jacobs And Ca reported 64,762 shares. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The owns 394,384 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr Gru Ltd Liability reported 24,459 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. Shares for $491,920 were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.74 billion for 11.45 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $98.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 153,720 shares to 640,075 shares, valued at $76.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS) by 887,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Providence Svc Corp (NASDAQ:PRSC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Cap Management owns 66,098 shares for 2.05% of their portfolio. Cap Intl Inc Ca stated it has 7,200 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.19% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 68.06 million are held by Vanguard Group Inc. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt LP holds 3,107 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Fund Management Sa accumulated 0.08% or 86,963 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Incorporated Ct holds 534,330 shares. Schafer Cullen Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 2,040 shares. King Wealth holds 2,656 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Management Limited invested in 174,811 shares. The Mississippi-based Trustmark Retail Bank Trust Department has invested 0.09% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Whalerock Point Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has 12,663 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Company reported 0.38% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cetera Ltd Com accumulated 18,085 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Rockland Trust holds 100,584 shares.

