As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Share Price Declined, Sphera Funds Management LTD Has Increased Position by $2.25 Million; As World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Valuation Declined, Light Street Capital Management Has Boosted Holding

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 929,900 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.17M, up from 879,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $51.1. About 9.53M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY YERVOY WORLDWIDE REVENUE $249 MLN VS $330 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED; 07/04/2018 – #2 UPDATED: Keytruda/epacadostat combo crashes in PhIII melanoma study, raising questions about the future of IDO for Incyte $INCY $BMY $NLNK; 16/04/2018 – PFS RATE AFTER 1 YEAR 43 PCT FOR BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 13 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 09/04/2018 – #2 Merck racks up another win in wide-ranging PhIII Keytruda lung cancer study, this time as solo therapy $MRK $BMY; 05/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (65IB) 65IB Drugs, Pharmaceuticals and; 03/04/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics: Collaboration Pact With Bristol-Myers Became Effective After FTC Waiting Period; 19/04/2018 – Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS $AMGN; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY SPRYCEL WORLDWIDE REVENUE $438 MLN VS $463 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Light Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 23.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc bought 136,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 729,630 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.69 million, up from 593,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $71.64. About 391,885 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 02/04/2018 – WWE® Takes over New Orleans for WrestleMania® Week; 19/04/2018 – WWE® Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/04/2018 – WrestleMania® Breaks Records; 14/05/2018 – Eastbay Asset Management LLC Exits Position in WWE; 03/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC QTRLY ADJUSTED OIBDA INCREASED 40% TO $35.2 MLN; 08/03/2018 – WWE, GOL IN PACT TO BROADCAST WEEKLY WWE HIGHLIGHT SHOWS; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Raises Full Yr 2018 Guidance; 05/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia to Host the Greatest Royal Rumble®; 09/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling 1Q EPS 18c

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09 million and $1.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Everbridge Inc by 366,300 shares to 503,550 shares, valued at $45.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 303,650 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

More notable recent World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Does WWE Make Its Money? – The Motley Fool” on April 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc.’s (NYSE:WWE) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analyst: WWE Network Subscriber Data Bullish Ahead Of WrestleMania – Benzinga” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “8 Entertainment Stocks to Brighten Up Life – Investorplace.com” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 539% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $731.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 2,778 shares to 27,976 shares, valued at $5.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,000 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bristol-Myers teams up with drug development accelerator – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) Could Be Worth $100/Share Says Societe Generale – StreetInsider.com” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Those Who Purchased Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares A Year Ago Have A 20% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Big Biotech Stocks to Watch – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

