As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Share Price Declined, Holder Salzhauer Michael Trimmed Its Stake; Pecaut & Company Has Lifted Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $326,025

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 1,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,894 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.38M, up from 58,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $207.83. About 10.41 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Gowdy Financial Grp: At Two Union, Regus is moving out to make way for a growing Apple; 31/03/2018 – Tom Warren: @linear2202 they’re hilarious. Especially people asking if Apple pays me and claiming Android is open; 24/05/2018 – Apple blocks Steam’s plan to extend its video games to iPhones; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LEADERS OF OTHER COUNTRIES ARE SMART ENOUGH TO REALIZE IT IS IN THEIR INTEREST TO PROMOTE TRADE; 02/04/2018 – Former Apple exec Doug Field, formerly in charge, has been reassigned; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s cash hoard falls to $267.2 billion; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook To Meet With President Trump Wednesday Afternoon — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S:APPLE’S BUYBACK CONSISTENT WITH NET CASH NEUTRAL POLICY; 13/04/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Apple tells employees in memo that leaking information risks legal action, Bloomberg reports; 03/05/2018 – Paul Krugman: Apple and the Fruits of Tax Cuts

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 84.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 12,362 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,338 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112,000, down from 14,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $44.95. About 4.85M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 20/03/2018 – MYLAN NV – U.S. LAUNCH OF ONCOLOGY DRUG MITOMYCIN FOR INJECTION USP, 5 MG/VIAL, 20 MG/VIAL AND 40 MG/VIAL SINGLE DOSE VIALS; 06/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Conservation Commission Mon, 4/9/2018, 6:30 AM; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Additional Terms of Agreement Not Disclosed; 20/03/2018 – MYLAN LAUNCHES GENERIC OF BRISTOL MYERS’ MUTAMYCIN INJECTION; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Christmas Festival Committee Thu, 3/15/2018, 7:30 PM; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE OFFERING FLEXIBLE FLAT-DOSING OPTIONS EVERY TWO WEEKS (240 MG) OR EVERY FOUR WEEKS (480 MG); 26/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Improves Lung Cancer Treatment Results With Avastin; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers raises 2018 forecast, some sales disappoint; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 27/05/2018 – Evening Post: Exclusive: Bolton Wanderers, Blackburn Rovers and Wigan Athletic all in hunt for Bristol City goalkeeper

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 10.70 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Management Limited Liability Company (Wy) holds 1,396 shares. New England Research & Mngmt invested in 33,737 shares. Arrowstreet L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 14.74M shares. Peak Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.36% or 22,336 shares. Sectoral Asset Mngmt stated it has 218,697 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 49,734 are held by Iberiabank Corporation. Private Harbour Invest Management Counsel Limited Com owns 30,443 shares for 1.51% of their portfolio. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Incorporated Ltd Company holds 0.36% or 28,399 shares. Court Place Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 20,917 shares. First Fincl Bank And Trust Of Newtown has 38,110 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Everence Management owns 40,398 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Legacy Capital Prtnrs, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 8,032 shares. Moreover, 1St Source National Bank & Trust has 0.25% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 62,540 shares. Pettyjohn Wood White accumulated 0.08% or 5,253 shares.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (NYSE:BAC) by 284,700 shares to 505,000 shares, valued at $1.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 6,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,587 shares, and has risen its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pecaut And Communication invested in 59,894 shares. Hardman Johnston Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc owns 109,677 shares. Stewart Patten Lc owns 89,956 shares or 3.12% of their US portfolio. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Lc reported 1.72% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nuwave Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited holds 229,803 shares. Connable Office reported 1.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Diversified Trust Communication reported 70,122 shares. Moreover, Villere St Denis J Company Llc has 0.66% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 53,188 shares. Arrowgrass Partners (Us) Ltd Partnership reported 7,132 shares stake. Paradigm Limited Liability Corporation has invested 6.91% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Bancshares Of Mount Dora Svcs reported 30,633 shares. Gm Advisory Gp reported 30,712 shares. Merian Invsts (Uk) reported 959,892 shares.

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04 million and $144.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 2,700 shares to 9,315 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.