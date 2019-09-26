As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Share Price Declined, Bangor Savings Bank Has Lifted Holding by $673,695; Sir Capital Management LP Holding in Continental Resources (CLR) Increased by $11.99 Million

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 52.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank bought 14,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 43,656 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98 million, up from 28,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $49.84. About 6.90M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/05/2018 – DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC DHG.l – ANNOUNCES TWO NEW HOTELS IN BRISTOL AND BIRMINGHAM, UK; 07/05/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Also Now Approved for Shorter 30-Minute Infusions; 12/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead; 08/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Planning Board Thu, 3/8/2018, 7:00 PM; 07/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead; 23/05/2018 – Official strategy to improve worker output called into doubt by research Bristol City boasts cluster of high-skill industries; 19/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Bristol-Myers and Otsuka to face first trial over claims an antipsychotic pill caused compulsive behavior; 05/04/2018 – Mike Bristol Joins Symphony RetailAI as Vice President Personalized Marketing; 29/05/2018 – ROCHE SAYS PHASE lll IMPOWER130 STUDY SHOWED TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY HELPED PEOPLE WITH METASTATIC NON-SQUAMOUS NSCLC LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 241.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 285,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The hedge fund held 403,938 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.00M, up from 118,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $31.88. About 3.04 million shares traded or 10.38% up from the average. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 17/05/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Shelly Lambertz to Continental Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Shelly Lambertz to Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES OBTAINS $1.5B UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – PROJECT WILDCAT COMMENCES SERVICE IN JUNE 2018 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY IN SERVICE IN JULY 2018; 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL MOVING INTO FULL DEVELOPMENT OF ASSETS IN 2018; 02/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 64C; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM SAYS OPEC, RUSSIAN EFFORTS HAVE HELPED REDUCE GLOBAL OVERSUPPLY OF CRUDE SINCE NOV 2016; 21/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68; 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES’ STARK SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG AT CERAWEEK; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62

More notable recent Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Wall Street Tumbles as Attack on Saudi Hits Oil Supply – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Need To Know: Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If High Oil Prices Stick Around, Consider E&P ETFs – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Oil Stocks Got Crushed in August – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.51 million activity. 38,600 Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) shares with value of $1.50M were bought by Hamm Harold.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold CLR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 66.73 million shares or 7.77% less from 72.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 35,842 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Sg Americas Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 20,458 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Co holds 0.27% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) or 712,168 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Ci Invs Inc owns 39,487 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Public Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Kbc Grp Nv reported 19,421 shares stake. 69,106 are owned by Pillar Pacific Cap Management Limited Liability. Commonwealth National Bank Of Australia has 0.01% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Numerixs Invest Technologies holds 16,200 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 143,883 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Co invested in 11,287 shares or 0% of the stock. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.04% or 124,761 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt LP has 13,046 shares.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $572.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 175,876 shares to 338,600 shares, valued at $9.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE:MUR) by 326,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 460,175 shares, and cut its stake in Venator Matls Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 55,879 are owned by Oakbrook Invs Lc. Freestone Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 109,819 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Axa holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 1.46 million shares. Vident Invest Advisory Lc holds 0.18% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 50,222 shares. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp has 4,893 shares. Grace White Incorporated has 9,848 shares. Rockland Co owns 106,161 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Camelot Portfolios reported 14,960 shares. First Light Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 165,397 shares. 1.11 million are owned by Point72 Asset L P. New York-based Neville Rodie And Shaw has invested 0.39% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Mcrae Capital Management holds 0.1% or 5,300 shares. Optimum holds 0.71% or 48,334 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 134,885 shares. Condor Cap Mngmt holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 30,106 shares.

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $566.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tot World Stk Index (VT) by 4,454 shares to 27,919 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Mortgage (VMBS) by 93,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,233 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP).