As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Has Lowered Its Holding by $6.58 Million; Oarsman Capital Has Decreased Mgic Investment Corp. (MTG) Holding by $1.28 Million; Share Value Declined

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 37.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab sold 140,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 230,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.97 million, down from 370,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $47.62. About 7.32M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 13/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Tue, 3/13/2018, 8:00 PM; 06/03/2018 – Faster, more convenient Opdivo dosing schedules gives Bristol-Myers added edge in battle of the PD-1 blockbusters with Merck $BMY $MRK; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO SEES 2018 WORLDWIDE REVENUES INCREASING IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 13/04/2018 – Genomic Features of Response to Combination #Immunotherapy in Patients with Advanced NSCLC; 26/04/2018 – Health Care Up After Bristol Earnings — Health Care Roundup; 19/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 4/19/2018, 9:00 PM; 02/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb to Hold Investor Event to Discuss AACR Highlights; 17/05/2018 – Exelixis’ Partner lpsen Announces European Commission Approval of CABOMETYX® (Cabozantinib) for Previously Untreated Intermediate- or Poor-Risk Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 28/03/2018 – EXELIXIS’ PARTNER IPSEN ANNOUNCES EMA VALIDATION OF THE APPLICATION FOR A NEW INDICATION FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED ADVANCED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA; 22/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Thu, 3/22/2018, 7:30 PM

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased its stake in Mgic Investment Corp. (MTG) by 25.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc sold 98,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The institutional investor held 289,385 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82 million, down from 388,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Mgic Investment Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $12.6. About 1.35 million shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 22/03/2018 – MGIC hires Sean Valcamp, Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer; 09/03/2018 – MGIC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management Buys New 1.3% Position in MGIC; 22/03/2018 – MGIC HIRES SEAN VALCAMP, VP, CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY OFFICER; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – PERCENTAGE OF PRIMARY LOANS THAT WERE DELINQUENT AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS 4.02%, COMPARED TO 4.55% AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 12/03/2018 – MGIC promotes Dianna Higgins to Vice President, Internal Audit; 30/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – MGIC FEB. ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENT INVENTORY DOWN 9.2% Y/Y; 06/03/2018 MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 08/05/2018 – MGIC APRIL ENDING PRIMARY DELIQUENT INVENTORY FELL 9.9% Y/Y

Analysts await MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 14.58% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.48 per share. MTG’s profit will be $145.22 million for 7.68 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by MGIC Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $61,450 activity.

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14M and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 32,149 shares to 184,629 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB) by 10,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,780 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Portfolio Small Cap Etf (TWOK).

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.76B for 11.34 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $236,440 was bought by Samuels Theodore R. II.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $854.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 125,806 shares to 479,767 shares, valued at $19.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 80,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

