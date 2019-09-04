As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Market Value Declined, Salzhauer Michael Cut Stake; Symantec (SYMC) Holding Has Increased by Starboard Value Lp

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 46.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 11.50 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 36.00 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $827.66M, up from 24.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $22.99. About 4.52 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE M&A OPPORTUNITIES; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – SEES 2019 NON-GAAP REVENUE $4,760 MLN – $4,900 MLN; 25/05/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Symantec Corporation and Certain Officers – SYMC; 14/03/2018 – Global Cloud Encryption Market Report 2018 with Forecasts to 2022 – Key Players Gemalto, Sophos and Symantec are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – Symantec had its worst day in 17 years, falling more than 30% amid an internal audit for possibly issuing “materially misleading business information to the investing public.”; 14/03/2018 – DigiCert Replacement of Symantec-Issued Certificates Reaches Milestone; Millions of SSL Certificates have been Issued in Anticipation of Google Chrome 66 Distrust Date; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Says It Has Contacted SEC Regarding Investigation; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: INTELLECTUAL VENTURES I LLC v. SYMANTEC CORP. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1814 – 2018-03-15; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Audit Committee Has Retained Independent Counsel to Assist It in Investigation; 14/05/2018 – Symantec shed 33 percent and roughly $6 billion in shareholder value Friday after announcing an internal audit

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 84.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 12,362 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 2,338 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112,000, down from 14,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $48.04. About 7.70 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 02/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fire Department Mon, 4/2/2018, 8:00 PM; 27/03/2018 – Breckenridge: Entecavir a Generic Version of Baraclude Tablets by Bristol-Myers Squibb; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 23/03/2018 – Exelixis’ Partner lpsen Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib) for Previously Untreated Intermediate- or Poor-Risk Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Gross Margin 69.5%; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS – DEAL TO CLINICALLY EVALUATE COMBINATION OF CO’S TLR-9 AGONIST IMO-2125 WITH BMS’S THERAPY YERVOY; 02/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Mon, 4/2/2018, 7:45 PM; 16/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cowen Inc by 38,800 shares to 560,410 shares, valued at $8.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 69,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,915 shares, and has risen its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. 5,000 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares with value of $236,440 were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Risk-Takers Have a Reasonable Shot with BMY Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Healthcare Stocks to Buy for Healthy Dividends – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EC OKs expanded label for Bristol-Myers’ Empliciti – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: NFLX, AMGN, ACB, BMY – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.74B for 11.44 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Investment Management reported 0.29% stake. Colonial Trust Advsrs holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 5,648 shares. Bridges Inv Management owns 32,976 shares. Lee Danner And Bass Inc has invested 0.23% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Birch Hill Invest Advisors Lc has 0.03% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Fairfield Bush invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Holderness Investments Co invested 0.59% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership has 0.09% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Parsons Ri has 55,151 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. 53,552 were reported by Brinker. Assets Inv Management Ltd accumulated 50,000 shares. Neumann Mgmt invested 0.33% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). First Allied Advisory Service Inc invested 0.14% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Meritage Port Mgmt owns 61,638 shares. Bancorporation owns 0.19% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 34,440 shares.